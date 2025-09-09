EU envoys to hold strategic talks in India, focus on trade and security

THE EUROPEAN Union's Political and Security Committee (PSC), made up of envoys from the 27 member states, will begin a five-day visit to India on Wednesday. The visit will focus on strengthening overall ties, including efforts to conclude a free trade agreement that has been under negotiation for years.

The committee, headed by Ambassador Delphine Pronk, is visiting India for the first time. It will hold strategic discussions with senior Indian government officials, defence industry representatives, civil society organisations and leading think tanks.

The PSC consists of EU member states' ambassadors based in Brussels and is chaired by the European External Action Service. It plays a key role in shaping the EU's common foreign and security policy (CFSP) and common security and defence policy (CSDP).

The visit coincides with the 13th round of India-EU negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement, which both sides aim to finalise by December. It also comes ahead of the next India-EU summit, expected to be held in India in the first half of next year.

"This extensive engagement aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of policy priorities, while exploring future avenues for enhancing cooperation on key foreign policy matters, security and defence, particularly in the lead up to the upcoming EU-India summit," an EU readout said.

The PSC monitors global developments and advises the Council of the European Union on strategic responses.

"EU-India collaboration is vital in key areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, hybrid threats, maritime security and maritime domain awareness, space security, defence industry cooperation and countering foreign information manipulation and interference," Ambassador Pronk said.

"These critical issues will be high on our agenda and the insights and recommendations gathered from our visit will be presented to the top political leaders of the EU, paving the way for enhanced cooperation," she added.

Herve Delphin, the EU’s Ambassador to New Delhi, said the EU and India were "natural partners" with strongly converging interests and shared values.

"Our leaders are determined to elevate the EU-India Strategic Partnership and harness its immense potential," he said. "This partnership of mutual benefit can contribute to the prosperity and safety of our citizens and contribute to global stability and security."

Ambassador Delphin added that the visit by PSC underlines Team Europe’s intent to strengthen defence and security cooperation with India.

The EU readout said the visit builds on recent milestones, including the EU College of Commissioners’ visit to India in February, the first EU-India Strategic Dialogue in June, and the upcoming EU-India Summit in early 2026.

"The EU is one of India's largest trading partners and investors, with both sides aiming to conclude a free trade agreement by the end of 2025," it said. "The EU and India as large, pluralistic democracies share a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law, human rights, and democratic governance," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)