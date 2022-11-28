Website Logo
  • Monday, November 28, 2022
Envoy Doraiswami discusses key UK-India issues at Conservative Friends of India event

Besides reinstating e-visas, ways for improving the two nations’ bilateral relations, especially in the fields of geo-political and climate change, were taken up.

Indian high commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswami (second from right) speaks at a roundtable conference hosted by Conservative Friends of India on November 24, 2022.(Picture: Conservative Friends of India)

By: Shubham Ghosh

The Conservative Friends of India (CF India) on Thursday (24) hosted an exclusive roundtable session for the UK’s Conservative MPs with the Indian high commissioner to London, His Excellency Vikram Doraiswami.

Over 25 parliamentarians, including former ministers Dr Liam Fox, Ranil Jayawardena, Vicky Ford, Greg Clarke and regular supporters such as Bob Blackman and Dean Russel, attended the event.

During the meeting, the MPs called for e-visas to be reinstated, an issue they have been lobbying CF India to address since last year.

CF India roundtable conference
Participants, including Indian high commissioner to UK HE Vikram Doraiswami (C) and British parliamentarians at a roundtable conference hosted by Conservative Friends of India on November 24, 2022.(Picture: Conservative Friends of India)

This aim is to reduce delays in visa-processing times and erase difficulties in securing visa appointments.

Other topics discussed at the event included further development of UK-India relations, especially in the fields of geo-political and climate change.

The high commissioner on the occasion congratulated CF India on the role it played in strengthening bilateral links between the UK and India.

