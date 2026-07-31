Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

English mayors to receive share of income tax under Burnham reforms

The announcement applies only to England. The government said it would work with the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to try to achieve similar outcomes.

Burnham

Burnham, who served as mayor of Greater Manchester before becoming prime minister, has made devolution one of his first political priorities.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 31, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

ANDY BURNHAM will give mayors in England a share of income tax revenue for the first time as part of his government's plans to devolve power from London and hand more authority to regional leaders.

The move is part of the prime minister's push to decentralise the British state by giving more powers to regional mayoralties instead of the Westminster government.

Burnham, who served as mayor of Greater Manchester before becoming prime minister, has made devolution one of his first political priorities.

He has also set up Number 10 North, a Manchester office of Downing Street, to co-ordinate the devolution programme, with the aim of supporting jobs and growth across the country.

Burnham said he knew what it was like "to be ignored by politicians in Westminster" and that he would not "make that same mistake now I'm PM".

"Under our plans, more of the taxes raised in a community will stay in that community. Soon, every local leader will have the power and resources to improve public transport, build homes and create jobs," he said in a statement.

Burnham's office said mayors would begin receiving a "greater share of locally generated revenues" from next spring. It added that relative local needs would be taken into account to ensure funding is shared fairly across the country.

The changes will begin with business rates, which Burnham's government has already cut for pubs. His office said more details on business rates and income tax retention would be included in a fiscal budget due later this year.

The announcement applies only to England. The government said it would work with the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to try to achieve similar outcomes.

Devolution across England remains uneven. Metro regions such as Greater Manchester have mayors with significant powers, while around half of England's population does not live in areas covered by such mayors.

andy burnhamdevolutionenglandincome tax
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

burnham-modi-uk-india
News

Burnham and Modi pledge closer UK-India ties in first call

pakistan-coal-mine-blast
News

Coal mine blast kills 34 workers in Pakistan

Diane-Abbott-racism
News

Diane Abbott returns to Labour after racism controversy

chef-vikas-khanna
News

Chef Vikas Khanna urges Indian exporters to expand in US market

More For You

Prax-Winston-Soosaipillai
The Soosaipillais bought the Prax Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire from French oil major TotalEnergies in 2021
Getty Images

Former Prax owner Winston Soosaipillai accused of £177m oil fraud

Highlights

  • Commodity giant claims former Prax owner was “centrally involved” in alleged misconduct
  • The claim relates to oil supplied to Prax’s Lindsey refinery before the company collapsed in 2025.
  • Prax entered insolvency with more than £1.5bn in debts after “material irregularities” were found in a loan facility.

FORMER Prax owner Winston Soosaipillai has been accused of being involved in an alleged $236 million (£177m) fraud linked to the collapsed Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire.

Keep ReadingShow less