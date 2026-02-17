England survive Italy scare to reach T20 World Cup Super Eights

ENGLAND survived a scare against Italy to qualify for the Super Eights at the T20 World Cup on Monday, after Italy’s chase of 203 fell short in Kolkata.

Will Jacks hit the fastest T20 World Cup fifty for England as they made 202-7, their highest total of the tournament so far, and won by 24 runs.

Italy, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, came close to an upset when Grant Stewart and Jaspreet Singh hit 21 off Adil Rashid’s final over, the 18th of the chase, including three sixes. That left 30 needed off 12 balls, but Italy were all out off the last ball for 178.

“We haven't played our best cricket, but at the end of the day, we've made it through and we're heading to Sri Lanka, so we can be happy about that,” said England captain Harry Brook.

England’s batsmen made starts after Brook won the toss and chose to bat, but only Jacks went on as Italy kept taking wickets regularly.

Jacks reached his fifty off 21 balls to beat Eoin Morgan’s 25-ball fifty against the West Indies in Kandy in 2012.

“It’s been a little bit of a trend so far in this competition,” said Brook.

“We haven't managed to string along the scores that we'd like to do as a batting unit, but that's part of T20 cricket.

“It's a fickle game. One day you can smack a hundred and the next day you can get out first ball.”

England were 105-5 in the 13th over before Jacks added 54 in 25 balls with Sam Curran (25) for the sixth wicket, and 35 in 16 balls with Jamie Overton (15) for the seventh.

Jacks hit four sixes and finished 53 not out off 22 balls. His fourth six, which took him to his fifty, also took England past 200 for the first time in the tournament.

“We know we need to be a lot better. Simple as that,” said Jacks.

“We're going to Sri Lanka now, different conditions, new opposition. We've got a lot of stuff to work on and we'll try our best.”

The win confirmed England’s place in the Super Eights along with West Indies from Group C, South Africa and India.

Italy started their chase badly as Jofra Archer took two wickets in the first over.

Jos Buttler then took a one-handed catch behind the stumps when Italy captain Harry Manenti ramped Jamie Overton.

Italy recovered from 22-3, with Ben Manenti making 60 off 25 balls before he was caught by Tom Banton at long-on off Jacks.

Ben Manenti hit six sixes and four fours in a stand of 92 with Justin Mosca for the fourth wicket.

Mosca was caught by Banton off Rashid to leave Italy 135-5 in the 15th over. Italy were chasing what would have been only the third successful 200-plus chase in T20 World Cup history.

Stewart then made 45 off 23 balls to keep Italy in the chase.

“We probably let them get a few too many, which hurt us in the chase,” said Italy captain Harry Manenti.

“That was some impressive hitting,” he added about his brother Ben’s innings.

“And if you see that towards the back end, Grant Stewart did the same thing when he came out.”

