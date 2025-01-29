Skip to content
England beat India by 26 runs in 3rd T20 to keep series alive

Ben-Duckett-Getty

Ben Duckett scored a 28-ball 51. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 29, 2025
Eastern Eye
ENGLAND kept the T20 series alive with a 26-run win over India in the third match on Tuesday in Rajkot.

A 28-ball 51 by Ben Duckett and disciplined bowling helped England reduce India to 145-9 while defending 171-9 in the five-match series, which India now leads 2-1.

Duckett’s innings set the platform for England before Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy triggered a collapse with figures of 5-24. However, England’s bowlers responded by striking at regular intervals to restrict India’s chase.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid finished with 1-15 from four overs, while Jamie Overton took three wickets. Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse claimed two each.

“The guys bowled really well, was nice to show off their skills,” England captain Jos Buttler said. “Not about how fast they can bowl, but how well they can adapt to the wicket.”

Buttler also called Rashid the “most important player” in the team.

India’s chase never gained momentum. Hardik Pandya made 40 off 35 balls before falling to Overton when the required rate crossed 20 an over.

Archer struck early by dismissing Sanju Samson, caught at mid-on by Rashid. Carse removed Abhishek Sharma for 24, with Archer taking a running catch at mid-off.

Mark Wood dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, who top-edged a short ball to wicketkeeper Phil Salt. Rashid bowled Tilak Varma, while Overton sent back Washington Sundar, reducing India to 85-5. Pandya’s presence did not change the outcome.

Duckett, Livingstone lift EnglandEarlier, Duckett’s quick start and a 24-ball 43 from Liam Livingstone helped England post 171 despite a middle-order collapse that saw them slip to 127-8.

“We always learn from a T20 game, conceding 170 from 127 for 8 was too much,” said Yadav. “Batting also, we have a few things to learn.”

Duckett and Buttler put on 76 runs after losing Salt early. Chakravarthy broke the stand, dismissing Buttler on review. Duckett reached his fifty in 26 balls before falling to Axar Patel.

England lost their way against India’s spinners as Ravi Bishnoi bowled Harry Brook for eight, while Chakravarthy removed Jamie Smith and Overton in quick succession. He later took two more wickets to complete his second five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Livingstone smashed Bishnoi for three sixes in four balls before falling to Pandya, but his innings proved crucial.

Mohammed Shami, playing his first international match since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, bowled three overs for 25 runs without taking a wicket.

The fourth match will be played on Friday in Pune.

(With inputs from AFP)

khwaja-smith-getty

Usman Khawaja celebrates with captain Steve Smith after scoring a century during the first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on January 29. (Photo: Getty Images)

Khawaja, Smith's put Australia in control against Sri Lanka

Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 119, and Steve Smith crossed 10,000 Test runs as Australia reached 261-2 on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

After electing to bat in Galle at the start of the two-match series, Australia lost two wickets in the first session before Khawaja and Smith built an unbeaten 126-run partnership in the afternoon.

Tanner Fox and his accomplice, Jose Lopez, pleaded guilty last October to the second-degree murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik. (Representational image:iStock)

Getty Images

Hitman sentenced to life in Canada for killing Air India bombing suspect

A HITMAN convicted of murdering a man acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings has been sentenced to life in prison in Canada. The bombings had killed 331 people.

Tanner Fox and his accomplice, Jose Lopez, pleaded guilty last October to the second-degree murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik.

kumbh-stampede-reuters

A devotee crosses over a barricade, after a deadly stampede before the second 'Shahi Snan' (royal bath), at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29. (Photo: Reuters)

30 dead in stampede at India's Maha Kumbh Mela

AT LEAST 30 people were killed and many others injured in a stampede at the Kumbh Mela, India’s largest religious gathering, early Wednesday. The incident occurred when a crowd surged beyond a police cordon, leading to people being trampled.

"Thirty devotees have unfortunately died," senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told a news conference. "Ninety injured were taken to the hospital."

grammys -2025

Music’s brightest stars unite for the unforgettable Grammys 2025

Instagram/GRAMMY.com

Grammys 2025: Know all about the performers, top nominees and more

Get ready for an unforgettable night as the 67th Annual Grammy Awards take centre stage on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the legendary Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year’s show is bigger than ever, packed with electrifying performances, intense competition, and a powerful mission to support wildfire relief efforts in California. With music’s brightest stars coming together for a night of celebration and purpose, here’s everything you need to know about the event that promises to make headlines!

Who’s performing?

