England beat India by 26 runs in 3rd T20 to keep series alive

ENGLAND kept the T20 series alive with a 26-run win over India in the third match on Tuesday in Rajkot.

A 28-ball 51 by Ben Duckett and disciplined bowling helped England reduce India to 145-9 while defending 171-9 in the five-match series, which India now leads 2-1.

Duckett’s innings set the platform for England before Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy triggered a collapse with figures of 5-24. However, England’s bowlers responded by striking at regular intervals to restrict India’s chase.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid finished with 1-15 from four overs, while Jamie Overton took three wickets. Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse claimed two each.

“The guys bowled really well, was nice to show off their skills,” England captain Jos Buttler said. “Not about how fast they can bowl, but how well they can adapt to the wicket.”

Buttler also called Rashid the “most important player” in the team.

India’s chase never gained momentum. Hardik Pandya made 40 off 35 balls before falling to Overton when the required rate crossed 20 an over.

Archer struck early by dismissing Sanju Samson, caught at mid-on by Rashid. Carse removed Abhishek Sharma for 24, with Archer taking a running catch at mid-off.

Mark Wood dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, who top-edged a short ball to wicketkeeper Phil Salt. Rashid bowled Tilak Varma, while Overton sent back Washington Sundar, reducing India to 85-5. Pandya’s presence did not change the outcome.

Duckett, Livingstone lift EnglandEarlier, Duckett’s quick start and a 24-ball 43 from Liam Livingstone helped England post 171 despite a middle-order collapse that saw them slip to 127-8.

“We always learn from a T20 game, conceding 170 from 127 for 8 was too much,” said Yadav. “Batting also, we have a few things to learn.”

Duckett and Buttler put on 76 runs after losing Salt early. Chakravarthy broke the stand, dismissing Buttler on review. Duckett reached his fifty in 26 balls before falling to Axar Patel.

England lost their way against India’s spinners as Ravi Bishnoi bowled Harry Brook for eight, while Chakravarthy removed Jamie Smith and Overton in quick succession. He later took two more wickets to complete his second five-wicket haul in T20Is.

Livingstone smashed Bishnoi for three sixes in four balls before falling to Pandya, but his innings proved crucial.

Mohammed Shami, playing his first international match since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, bowled three overs for 25 runs without taking a wicket.

The fourth match will be played on Friday in Pune.

