Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892

CRICKET

England thrash Pakistan despite virus woes

England bowler Saqib Mahmood appeals after taking the wicket of Shakeel which is given out after a review during the first Royal London Series One-Day International between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens on July 08, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

AN ENTIRELY changed England side hammered Pakistan by nine wickets in the first one-day international at Cardiff on Thursday (8) to take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series.

Set just 142 for victory, a completely altered England team after a coronavirus outbreak within the originally selected squad, finished on 142-1 with more than 28 overs remaining.

Dawid Malan (68, not out) and Zak Crawley (58, not out) shared an unbroken stand of 120.

Earlier, Saqib Mahmood marked his return to England duty with his one-day international best of 4-42 as the hosts dismissed Pakistan for a meagre 141.

The 24-year-old Lancashire fast bowler, in just his fifth match at this level and first in nearly a year, took two wickets in three balls in the first over to leave Pakistan reeling after England stand-in captain Ben Stokes won the toss.

Only opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, with 47, and Shadab Khan (30) offered some resistance.

When Stokes caught Shaheen Shah Afridi to end the innings, Pakistan had more than 14 overs left to bat.

Such was England’s command that Stokes, despite being the most experienced member of the attack, bowled just one over.

England fielded an entirely new team, including five debutants, after a coronavirus outbreak within their squad meant all 16 players originally selected to play against Pakistan were forced to self-isolate.

In addition, England were also missing fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Olly Stone and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler through injury.

But they still made a sensational start when Mahmood had Imam-ul-Haq leg before wicket with the first ball of the match after a review ordered by Stokes confirmed the delivery had pitched in line.

Two balls later, Mahmood had a prize wicket when Pakistan captain Babar Azam – the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman – also fell for a duck after edging to Zak Crawley at second slip, with Pakistan yet to score a run.

Mohammad Rizwan had made 13 when he edged a superb, late-moving, delivery from Lewis Gregory to debutant wicketkeeper John Simpson.

And when Mahmood had Pakistan debutant Saud Shakeel out for five, the tourists were 26-4 from seven overs.

But Zaman, on a ground where he had made a fifty in Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final win over England, counter-attacked and brought some respectability to the score.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Injured Haris Sohail ruled out of England ODI series
Sports
Sri Lanka cricketers sign pay deals after board threat
CRICKET
Stokes to lead whole new squad for Pakistan ODIs after virus outbreak
Sports
There’s no reason to remove Shastri if he is doing well: Kapil Dev
Sports
Sri Lanka’s cricket official banned for attempt to bribe minister
Sports
Tom Curran strikes before rain ends England’s bid for Sri Lanka sweep
CRICKET
Robinson free to play again after ban over historical racist tweets
Sports
IPL has helped Sam Curran enormously: Thorpe
Sports
Indian ‘B team’ tour undermines Sri Lanka’s dignity: Ranatunga
Sports
Sam Curran strikes before Morgan seals England series win over Sri Lanka
Sports
Captaincy ambitions of seniors fuelled revolt against me in 2009: Younis Khan
CRICKET
The Hundred’s coverage plan launched
Eastern Eye

Videos

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mahira Khan set to return to television after a long…
Sonakshi Sinha’s horror-comedy film with RSVP Movies locks its title
Shatrughan Sinha: I could take liberties with Dilip Kumar Saab…
Hansika Motwani gears up to begin her next My Name…
Mohit Suri resumes filming Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor…
Birthday Special: 5 much-watch Neetu Singh films with husband Rishi…