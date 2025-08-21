England announce Sri Lanka white-ball tour schedule

ENGLAND on Wednesday confirmed the dates for their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and February next year, which will form part of their build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Harry Brook’s side will begin the tour with the first of three one-day internationals on January 22, two weeks after the scheduled fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. Brook, who is now England’s white-ball captain, is expected to feature in that match.
The ODI series will conclude on January 27, followed by three T20 internationals starting on January 30 and finishing on February 3.
Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to confirm the venues for the fixtures.
The T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February and March.