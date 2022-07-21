Website Logo
  Thursday, July 21, 2022
Enam Ali, founder of British Curry Awards, passes away

Ali, an MBE and one of the most revered and cherished members of the Bangladeshi community in the UK, has died at the age of 61 following a prolonged battle against cancer.

Enam Ali MBE (1960-2022) (Picture: Office of Enam Ali)

By: Eastern Eye Staff

A MAN of many talents, Enam Ali MBE created an amazing legacy during his long and successful career progressing the UK curry industry and NRB (non-resident Bangladeshi) community. 

He changed and helped shape society for good, he will be missed not just by those who knew him personally, but by all who have benefitted from his dedication and hard work over many years.

His achievements and accolades were innumerable.

Ali raised over two million pounds for various charities and held and established a multitude of advisory, governing and director positions in various coveted businesses, foundations and organisations. 

Over the decades, he became most well-known for being the leading pioneer of the UK curry industry; a successful restaurateur, founder of Spice Business Magazine and the coveted British Curry Awards. 

He brought the curry restaurant industry into the mainstream using his illustrious charm and unwavering support from those around him; including – industry titans, politicians, VIPs, dignitaries, celebrities and public figures together to celebrate others achievements. 

He campaigned tirelessly all of his life for his sector – working determinedly with the government to ensure the industry’s continued success even in the most challenging business and economic conditions. 

His passion and dedication to his profession and industry was unmatched. 

As well as his inspiring duty to the business and cultural community, he was a family-man in the truest sense. A beloved son, sibling, husband; father and grandfather. 

Ali’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the world, with tributes coming in from across the globe. A testament to the unparalleled and shining legacy of the remarkable human being that was Enam Ali.

