Editor’s comment: Covid caution

Protesters holds signs and placards as part of a freedom demonstration in Parliament Square on July 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

By: PramodThomas

ALL Covid-19 safety restrictions were scrapped in England on Monday (19), meaning that wearing face masks and social distancing are no longer compulsory.

Popularly known as ‘Freedom Day’, laws in England requiring face masks to be worn in shops and other indoor settings have lapsed, while capacity limits in bars and restaurants have also been removed. Rules limiting the number of people who can socialise together no longer exist.

While some have welcomed the end of most Covid restrictions, others appear fearful about rising infections. The delta variant (first identified in India in December) has shown to be highly contagious and is now the dominant strain of the virus in the UK.

Statistics this week show more than 500 adults are currently in critical care with coronavirus in England. Meanwhile, experts have warned that the health service could become overwhelmed once again.

Although the past 18 months have been tough and many are desperate for normality, we cannot forget that the virus is still circulating in the UK.

There is still a risk of severe illness for many people, including those with underlying health conditions. Safety measures such as face masks or social distancing may no longer be mandatory, but people should use common sense to ensure they do not risk spreading the virus.

Britons should engage with the vaccination programme and get both their doses, as well as test themselves regularly, even if they do not have any Covid symptoms.

It is vital that we remain vigilant and act sensibly in the coming months. The virus does not discriminate, and we should not forget the damage it has already done.