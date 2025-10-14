Skip to content
Ed Sheeran collaborates with Jonita Gandhi for Hindi lyrics fans did not expect

The collaboration drops in her birthday month ahead of Diwali and features Aujla, Hanumankind, and Santhosh Narayanan.

Ed Sheeran & Jonita Gandhi

Ed Sheeran brings Jonita Gandhi onboard for Hindi lines surprising fans with cross-cultural twist

Instagram/jonitamusic
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 14, 2025
Highlights:

  • Sheeran has never featured original Hindi lyrics in a song before, marking a significant first.
  • Gandhi has spoken about the immense difficulty of keeping the exciting news quiet until the announcement.
  • Her new verse explores the overwhelming, lightning-strike feeling of finding 'the one'.
  • The track is part of a larger EP featuring remixes with Karan Aujla, Hanumankind, and others.

Jonita Gandhi just confirmed the big collaboration. She is part of the upcoming remix of Ed Sheeran's song Heaven. This is not a background vocal thing; she has a full, proper verse in there in Hindi and this is a first for Sheeran. The track is part of his remix EP, which is basically a love letter to Indian sounds at this point.

Ed Sheeran & Jonita Gandhi Ed Sheeran brings Jonita Gandhi onboard for Hindi lines surprising fans with cross-cultural twist Instagram/jonitamusic


So what did she actually do to the song?

People might think it is just a simple translation. It is not. She wrote and sang new lines, in Hindi, that slot right into the melody. She took the whole "heavenly" love idea and made it conversational. Her words, she says, are about that moment 'you just know'. You know? It is her voice, her language, grafted onto his global tune, giving Heaven a completely unique cultural twist.


How did this even happen?

Remember the Mumbai gig she opened for him? That was not just a slot. That was the introduction. She has talked about how he was surprisingly normal and grounded and genuinely curious about the music here. It seems that meeting stuck. She went from fan to opener to collaborator in less than a year. That is a pretty rapid climb for any artist.


Who else is on this thing?

Gandhi is not alone. Sheeran has collected a bunch of talented folks. Karan Aujla on Symmetry, and we have to say that is a massive get. Hanumankind, the rapper, he is in the mix too. And then Santhosh Narayanan and his daughter Dhee on Don’t Look Down. It is a proper sampler and not just one token track. He is really stacking this EP. It makes you think someone on his team is genuinely paying attention.

Ed Sheeran collaborates with other Indian artists Instagram/edhq


And the timing?

She mentioned this in her chat that October is her birthday month. You cannot buy that kind of symbolic timing right? This whole project in fact, highlights how seriously Ed Sheeran is looking to incorporate the sounds of the Indian subcontinent into the worldwide pop landscape, making this release feel perfectly placed for the festive season.

ed sheeranheaven remix epindian music collaborationhanumankindjonita gandhi

