Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh release multilingual remix of 'Sapphire', shot in India

Highlights:

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh drop a Hindi-Punjabi remix of Sapphire, recorded in Goa

The duo blended English, Hindi, and Punjabi lyrics for the new version

Music video features scenes from Ed’s India tour and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan

Sapphire becomes first English track to top Spotify India since 2021

British pop star Ed Sheeran has joined forces with Indian playback sensation Arijit Singh for a special multilingual version of his track Sapphire, released today. The remix combines Hindi, Punjabi, and English lyrics and was recorded earlier this year during Sheeran’s India tour.

Ed Sheeran sings in Hindi and Punjabi for Sapphire remix with Arijit Singh





What’s new in the Sapphire remix with Arijit Singh?

Unlike the original version released last month, this reimagined track includes new vocals by Arijit Singh, who sings in both Hindi and Punjabi. Ed Sheeran, for the first time, also sings a chorus segment using the two Indian languages alongside English.

The track retains its original South Asian percussion elements but adds layers of cultural nuance, fusing vocal styles and languages in a way that celebrates musical collaboration across borders. The song was produced by Ilya Salmanzadeh, Johnny McDaid, and Savan Kotecha, top names known for their global pop hits.

YouTube





Where was Sapphire recorded and what was Ed Sheeran’s India experience?

The remix and original version were both crafted during Ed Sheeran’s visit to Goa and West Bengal earlier this year. Speaking about the experience, Sheeran described it as “a pilgrimage of music” as he travelled to Arijit’s hometown of Jiaganj Azimganj with his father.

In a heartfelt note, Ed shared: “We talked, ate, drank coffee. Arijit taught me how to sing in Punjabi and play the sitar. Then we went on a scooter ride through the town late at night while listening to music.”

He added that the remix version is his personal favourite and one he listens to with his daughters every morning.





Who features in the official Sapphire video?

The official music video, released last month, features Ed Sheeran performing on rooftops at dawn, wandering through Indian markets, beaches, kitchens, and scenic riversides. Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan makes a special cameo appearance.

Also featured are moments from Ed’s trip, including a studio session with Arijit and a visit to AR Rahman’s music school, where Ed performed with local musicians. The video has now crossed 130 million views on YouTube, while the track has exploded on TikTok with over 1.5 billion views.

Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in the Sapphire music video





How has the remix of Sapphire performed so far?

Sapphire made history by becoming the first English-language song to reach No. 1 on Spotify India since 2021, proving the track’s unique regional appeal and Ed’s growing popularity in South Asia.

This collaboration also hints at a deeper musical relationship, with Ed confirming that Arijit Singh may be featured in more songs on his upcoming album Play, set to release on 12 September 2025.





During a recent podcast, Ed said, “I worked a lot with Arijit Singh, who’s really incredible. He told me, ‘If you want the vocals, you’ll have to come to me.’ And I did. It was worth every mile.”