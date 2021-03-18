East Ham school aces Oxbridge test







A RECORD number of students from an east London state school have received offers to Oxbridge universities, it was an­nounced earlier this month.

A total of 55 pupils from Brampton Manor Academy in East Ham have been sent offers to study at the universities of Ox­ford or Cambridge. More than 200 students have received Ox­bridge offers since the sixth form opened in 2012.

Dr Dayo Olukoshi OBE, the executive principal, said he was “delighted” by the number of Oxbridge offers.







“These students combine ex­ceptional academic ability with an exemplary work ethic. I am very proud of them and indeed our entire cohort of Year 13 stu­dents, who have remained fo­cused in what has been a diffi­cult year and have been reward­ed with offers from the country’s most prestigious universities,” Dr Olukoshi said.

The vast majority of the Ox­bridge offer holders come from historically under-represented groups, including those from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Students who have been of­fered places at the elite school’s include Harun, an offer-holder for politics, philosophy and eco­nomics at Oxford University, and Afrin, who will study engineer­ing at Cambridge University.







Harun praised the school for fostering belief in its students. “It was at Brampton where I be­came truly ambitious and where my dreams turned into goals,” Harun said.

Afrin agreed. “At Brampton we are really encouraged to find something that inspires us to work towards achieving the grades we are capable of,” she said.











