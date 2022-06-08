Dropbox Backup: Reason You Should Use It

By: Admin Super

Taking photos serves as one of the best ways to ensure memories last. Also, when visiting new places with family and friends, we tend to take videos and pictures of all the fun activities we engage in. Most of the devices we use to capture these moments include cameras and phones. However, you may accidentally delete these memories as you carry out your day-to-day activities. Therefore, it is essential to use Dropbox backup to ensure the safety and recovery of your lost documents.

Reasons you should use Dropbox.

Convenience

Dropbox provides a backup plan for any file anywhere and at any time. Whether you are trying to back up a video, a CAD file or files or even an image collection, you can easily keep your crucial documents in your Dropbox account. The Dropbox account allows easy access to the stored files from any platform, device, or operating system. Therefore, you can work on your projects with ease.

You might be wondering if you must have an internet connection to work on your files. Dropbox allows users to work on files even if they are offline from their iPads, Android, desktop computers, or iPhones. After the user gets back online, the folders or files worked on automatically sync, allowing all the edits made while offline to be changed.

Security and Safety

Dropbox allows extra assurance when making any adjustments to your folders or files. Unintentionally deleting work documents or losing images with family or friends due to phone loss can be stressful. This loss can also result from the incompetency of an external drive. When such accidents occur, Dropbox cloud storage services help ease disaster recovery. Dropbox facilitates disaster recovery before deleting or moving any file in your account; you must confirm that you surely want to proceed. Therefore, this confirmation reduces the chances of accidental data loss. Similarly, the cloud keeps all data and information safe from unauthorized third parties.

Documents Recovery

Are you afraid that your files were accidentally lost, updated too early, or deleted? Dropbox allows the restoration of deleted folders or previous versions of your documents with the help of file recovery and version history. Dropbox keeps all personal folders and files, including previous versions, for one month or six months for Dropbox Enterprise, Advanced or Standard plans.

What are the Features of Dropbox Backup?

1.Computer Backup

Dropbox backup allows easy selection of folders and files a user wants to backup from their computer. After you conduct the initial backup, your computer will automatically update any editing or changes to the files or folders in the Dropbox backup.

Additionally, you can access any files backed up under PC or Mac from any place you use Dropbox. For instance, you can use the mobile app Dropbox, dropbox.com, or Dropbox folder in Finder or File Explorer. Note that your Pc or Mac folder can be in your team member folder if you are on a Dropbox business team.

2.External Hard Drive Backup

Dropbox backup allows you to back up your files on an external hard drive when you agree to back it up. You can then access your backed-up files from any place using Dropbox, like a mobile app Dropbox. However, you cannot make changes like moving, editing, or adding to folders or files backed up from an external hard drive. If you need to make any changes, they can only be done to the files directly from your external hard drive. Automatic backup on an external hard drive always occurs every hour as long as it’s plugged in.

It is best to note that the ability to back up an external hard drive to Dropbox backup might not be available to all users. The users who can access this include users on Dropbox Professional, Plus, and Primary plans and those on Dropbox backup plans.

Do not wait until you lose your precious data to see the importance of backups. Use Dropbox from now and enjoy the safety of your data.