Doja Cat’s wild stage look and Charli XCX’s rain-soaked moment top Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2025

Highlights:
- More than 20,000 photographs from 30 countries considered for this year’s shortlist
- Nominees feature stars including Chappell Roan, Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Doja Cat and Burna Boy
- Fans can vote for Music Moment of the Year until 23 September on the MPA website
- Exhibition of all 40 nominated works runs at London’s Outernet from 19–23 September
The Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2025 has unveiled its nominees, showcasing striking images of international stars including Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and Doja Cat. After reviewing over 20,000 submissions across 30 countries, the competition aims to bring to light the growing prestige of music photography, with new categories introduced this year and a London exhibition bringing the work to the public.
Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2025 reveals nominees with stunning shots of Charli XCX and Doja Cat Greg Noire/Instagram/abbeyroadmpa
What are the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards?
The Abbey Road Music Photography Awards, launched in 2022, are the world’s only global competition dedicated to music photography. Hosted by the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, the awards recognise the creativity and cultural impact of photographers capturing artists on stage, behind the scenes, and within club culture.
For 2025, two new categories, Portrait and Festivals, have been added, alongside a special guest category focused on Club Culture. The judging panel includes renowned names such as Rankin, Nile Rodgers and actor Joe Keery.
Who are the nominees for 2025?
Among the shortlisted works are dramatic live shots and intimate portraits of some of the biggest names in music.
- Greg Noire’s image of Doja Cat performing in striking furry costumes
- Pupat Chenaksara’s rain-soaked shot of Charli XCX on stage
- Kirby Gladstein’s photograph of Lana Del Rey in a gothic black bridal ensemble
- Jez Pennington’s muddy festival moment with Enter Shikari
- Phoebe Fox’s powerful portrait of The Cure frontman Robert Smith
Other artists in the nominations include Chappell Roan, Tyler the Creator, The 1975, Maggie Rogers, Fontaines D.C., Pulp, Central Cee and Burna Boy.
When and where is the exhibition?
The nominated works will be displayed at Outernet London’s Now Pop One venue from 19 to 23 September, giving fans the chance to view all 40 shortlisted images. The free exhibition offers an immersive experience in the capital’s entertainment district, located near Charing Cross Road.
Visitors can also vote for their favourite picture in the Music Moment of the Year category through interactive screens at the venue or online via the awards’ official website. Public voting closes on 23 September.
When will the winners be announced?
The winners of the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards 2025 will be revealed at a ceremony on 2 October at Abbey Road Studios in London. Dutch filmmaker and photographer Anton Corbijn, known for his decades-long collaborations with U2 and Depeche Mode, will be honoured with the prestigious Icon Award at this year’s event.
Mark Robertson, Abbey Road’s Director of Marketing and Creative, praised the “incredibly gifted community of photographers” whose work, he said, proves that music photography is not just documentation but an art form that helps shape popular culture.