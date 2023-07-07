Website Logo
  • Friday, July 07, 2023
Trending Now:  

Sports

Djokovic and Wawrinka renew age-old rivalry on grass for first time

Their first encounter took place in the 2006 Croatia Open final, where Djokovic was forced to retire due to breathing problems

Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 6, 2023 Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in action during his second round match against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

In a highly anticipated match, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka are set to meet for the 27th time in their storied rivalry on Friday (07).

Remarkably, the two have never competed against each other on grass, including at Wimbledon.

Their first encounter took place in the 2006 Croatia Open final, where Djokovic was forced to retire due to breathing problems. Despite Djokovic’s subsequent dominance with a 20-6 record against Wawrinka, certain past wounds between the players remain unhealed.

“He took away two Grand Slams from me. That’s the role he played (in my career), beating me in two Grand Slam finals,” a smiling Djokovic said ahead of their third-round encounter on Centre Court.

Wawrinka reached the peak of his career between 2014-2016, a period when he seemed like the only man capable of breaking the hegemony of the ‘Big Four’ – Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic.

Wawrinka won three Grand Slam titles, beating Djokovic at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows.

A series of injuries have reduced the 38-year-old Swiss great to a player who no longer thrives on gruelling marathon encounters but he still commands respect in the eyes of Djokovic, who praised his resilience.

“After several knee surgeries, he keeps going strong and trying to create some more history for himself and tennis,” Djokovic said.

“We cannot forget that he’s a three-time Grand Slam champion, Davis Cup winner and also (won) Olympic gold (in doubles). He had a fantastic career.”

Wawrinka is a bit more realistic, however, saying those special victories are nothing more than “great memories”.

“It was a part of my career that I was playing such a good level that I knew when I was entering on court against Novak in a Grand Slam, I was able to beat him,” Wawrinka said.

“Hopefully I can make a competitive match but if you look at recent results, I don’t really stand a chance.”

With Wimbledon still clearing the backlog of matches postponed due to rain, world number one Carlos Alcaraz will be playing his second round match on Friday when he takes on Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

Women’s top seed and French Open champion Iga Swiatek is on a quest for a first title on grass and she will take to Centre Court after Alcaraz when she faces Croatian Petra Martic.

“After Roland Garros, I really felt like I can kind of keep it cool and just stay open-minded for the grass,” the Pole said.

“I kind of focused a little bit more on footwork … because I always feel like this is my strength. It’s a little bit easier for me this year to adjust my game to grass.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Wimbledon 2023
Former champion Kvitova sails through with ease
Sports
Ashes 2023: England trail by 195 runs after rollercoaster day
Sports
Despite racism and career crisis, Khawaja quietly makes his mark
Wimbledon 2023
Despite the tournament’s issues, Djokovic and Swiatek exhibit serenity
Sports
Ashes Test: England win toss and opt to bowl
Wimbledon 2023
Tsitsipas: Toilet break feud with Murray ‘forgotten’
Sports
Hardik Pandya to lead India in West Indies T20s
Sports
India’s women gamers fight rivals and abuse
Sports
Bairstow row casts shadow over third Ashes Test
Sports
Hannah Dingley becomes first woman manager of an English men’s team
Sports
Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz, Rybakina secure opening wins
Sports
Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic and Swiatek cruise to victories as rain delays play
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW