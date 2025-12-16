Divinity: Original Sin 2 lands on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2 in surprise release

Highlights

Larian brings its breakout RPG to current consoles

Following the reveal of a new Divinity title at last week’s Game Awards, Larian Studios announces a surprise release of Divinity: Original Sin 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2. The role-playing game originally launches in 2017, years before the studio’s global success with Baldur’s Gate 3.

Definitive Edition arrives with upgrades

The newly released version is Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition, an expanded edition first introduced in 2018. It includes a broader storyline and gameplay refinements. The game follows a group of heroes from five playable races as they attempt to save the fantasy world of Rivellon. Players can experience the campaign solo or in four-player co-operative mode.

The Definitive Edition is priced at £39.99 and is available as a free upgrade for players who already own the game on last-generation PlayStation, Xbox or Switch consoles.

Discounts roll out on last-generation versions

Alongside the new launch, last-generation editions are available at reduced prices for a limited period. On PlayStation, the game drops to £11.99 from its usual £49.99. The Switch version is priced at £19.99, while Xbox players can purchase it for £13.99.

Critical acclaim still holds

Divinity: Original Sin 2 continues to draw strong praise since its original release. The game scores 9.75 out of 10 in its review, with former Game Informer editor Daniel Tack describing it as “one of the greatest PC RPGs of all time” and praising Larian’s commitment to open-ended, tabletop-inspired design.