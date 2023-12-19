Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Diversity ‘slowly improving’ in legal profession

(Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

DIVERSITY is improving “slowly” in the legal profession in England and Wales with the proportion of lawyers of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds going up by a percentage point since 2021.

A Solicitors Regulation Authority report revealed that 19 per cent of lawyers working across all firms were from BAME communities, up from 18 per cent in 2021 and 14 per cent in 2015.

Some 12 per cent of lawyers were of Asian heritage, while black and those having mixed ethnicity accounted for three per cent each. One per cent of lawyers were from other minority ethnic backgrounds.

The 2023 data revealed that overall, 17 per cent of partners of law firms were from BAME backgrounds, but there was a significantly higher proportion of partners working in one-partner firms (36 per cent) than any other firm size. And the proportion declined as the firm size increased, with just eight per cent of partners from these backgrounds in the largest firms (with 50+ partners).

The proportion of women in the legal profession was also up slightly to 53 per cent in 2023 from 52 per cent in 2021 and 48 per cent in 2015.

SRA chief executive Paul Philip said: “A diverse and inclusive legal profession which reflects the wider community is not only good for the public, but good for legal businesses themselves. It benefits everyone to have the most talented people from all backgrounds able to work and progress in the legal sector. Things are slowly improving, but there is still more to do.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
King’s charity faces repayment demand over unfulfilled NHS clinic
News
Study shows stagnation in ending child marriage in India: 1 in 5 girls, 1 in…
News
Special screening of documentary honours India-Bangladesh bond since 1971 war
News
Woman wins over £15,000 in discrimination case after being forced to walk home alone at…
UK
Halima Begum quits ActionAid UK amid racism allegations
News
Statistics reveal a one in four drop-out rate among students from India and Bangladesh
News
UK care home accused of exploiting its Indian staff
UK
Government allocates £64bn boost for local councils
News
Bangladesh police accuse opposition for fatal train fire
UK
Survey warns of escalating tensions among Asian nuclear powers
News
Hasina: BNP can’t garner support through arson and killings
News
Report reveals four out of five UK immigration detainees released not deported
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW