Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Dilbert creator Scott Adams dies aged 68 after cancer battle

US cartoonist behind satirical comic strip passes away following prostate cancer diagnosis

Scott Adams

Adams won the National Cartoonists Society's Reuben Award in 1997 for his work on Dilbert

Facebook
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 14, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert comic strip, died of cancer at age 68.
  • Ex-wife Shelly Miles announced his death during live podcast stream on Tuesday.
  • Adams had been receiving end-of-life care after cancer spread to his bones.

Scott Adams, the American cartoonist who created the satirical comic strip Dilbert, has died of cancer at the age of 68.

His ex-wife Shelly Miles announced his death on Tuesday during a live stream of his podcast, Real Coffee with Scott Adams.

Adams had been receiving end-of-life care at his home after prostate cancer, first revealed in May 2025, spread to his bones.

The Dilbert comic strip, featuring a competent but frustrated engineer navigating a dysfunctional workplace, was first published in 1989.

It went on to appear in more than 2,000 newspapers across 65 countries and later expanded into books, an animated television series and a video game.

Adams won the National Cartoonists Society's Reuben Award in 1997 for his work on Dilbert, as well as the Newspaper Comic Strip Award.

However, in 2023, his comic strip was cancelled by newspapers including the Washington Post after Adams was accused of making racist comments about black people.

He called black Americans a "hate group" and suggested white Americans "get the hell away from black people," responding to a conservative organisation's poll.

Adams later defended his comments, saying he had used hyperbole to make a point and that media reports ignored the context.

US President Donald Trump paid tribute on Truth Social, "Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn't fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease."

A tearful Shelly Miles read out a posthumous message from Adams during Tuesday's podcast, "I had an amazing life, I gave it everything I had.

If I got any benefits from my work, I'm asking that you pay it forward as best as you can. That's the legacy I want. Be useful, and please know I loved you all to the very end."

On January (1), Adams told listeners his chances of recovery were unlikely, saying he had lost feeling in his legs and was experiencing ongoing heart failure that made breathing difficult.

dilbertobituarysatirical comicsdonald trumpscott adams

Related News

jonathan mayer
Art & Culture

Jonathan Mayer on playing, teaching, and reimagining Indian classical music

Rajiv Jospeh's play explores empathy in conflict
Culture

Rajiv Jospeh's play explores empathy in conflict

Sophie Kinsella
Literature

Sophie Kinsella, author of the 'Shopaholic' series, dies after turning her cancer diagnosis into last book

Liverpool Beatles Museum
Art & Culture

Liverpool Beatles Museum honours city’s forgotten stars with hall of fame including Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd

More For You

Autistic Barbie doll

The autistic Barbie carries a pink fidget spinner to help reduce stress, wears pink noise-cancelling headphones to reduce sensory overload

Mattel Corporate

Mattel launches first autistic Barbie doll to promote inclusion and representation

Highlights

  • Autistic Barbie created in collaboration with US charity Autistic Self Advocacy Network, featuring sensory-friendly clothing and accessories.
  • More than one child in 100 is believed to be autistic, with girls three times less likely than boys to receive diagnosis.
  • Mattel has expanded disability representation since 2019, now offering dolls with Down syndrome, prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs and hearing aids.

Mattel has launched its first autistic Barbie doll, marking another milestone in the toy manufacturer's commitment to representation and inclusion in its iconic product line.

The new doll, unveiled on Monday as part of Barbie's Fashionistas range, was created in collaboration with the US charity Autistic Self Advocacy Network.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us