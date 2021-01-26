Dhamecha Group acquires east London depot from TRS

By Jaimin Solanki







ONE of UK’s largest independent wholesaler Dhamecha Cash & Carry has acquired a depot in East London from rival TRS.

The site in Leyton will be Dhamecha’s tenth unit in the country which currently operates seven sites in London and branches in Birmingham and Leicester.

Dhamecha Group bought the site from private equity firm Exponent, which acquired TRS and East End Foods in 2019. Exponent created a

new business called Vibrant Foods to bring the TRS and East End businesses together.

Pradip Dhamecha, chief executive of the group has said that the deal included provision to sell a selection of TRS and East End-branded products.

“We have been in discussions with TRS and their owners, Vibrant Foods, for a period of time and are excited to make this addition to our group. The depot will close for several months for renovation and refurbishment. We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers when the depot re-opens later in 2021,” said Dhamecha.

“As part of the acquisition of the new depot, we are also delighted that we will be able to provide a good selection of TRS and East End branded products in our depots. As we expand our footprint we will continue to build on our reputation for excellent service, competitive pricing and great stock availability. We look forward to working closely with all our customers, suppliers and our loyal colleagues.”

