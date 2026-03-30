Counter-terror police join Derby car incident inquiry

COUNTER-TERRORISM police have joined the investigation into the Derby city centre car incident, as officers continue to question a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Derbyshire Police told the BBC the involvement of counter-terror teams was “common practice for an incident of this nature” and said officers were “keeping an open mind about the potential motives”.

The force said the incident is not currently being treated as terrorism and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

A 36-year-old Derby man, originally from India, remains in custody after a black Suzuki Swift was driven into pedestrians on Friar Gate at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday, according to the BBC. Seven people were injured. He is also being held on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

Ch Supt Emma Aldred told the BBC it was a “horrific incident that has understandably shocked the city”. She said officers were at the scene “just seconds” after the collision and arrested the suspect seven minutes later on a bridge towards Pride Park.

Seven people were seriously hurt, but injuries are not life-threatening. Police said “contrary to online speculation, no-one died in the incident.”

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson told the BBC: “The police are actively investigating. We don't believe there is wider cause for the public to be alarmed.”

Police have appealed for footage and said the car travelled through several roads after leaving Friar Gate.