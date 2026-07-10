Dependant Visas Are Under Fire. Is Your Spouse Visa Next?

Britain is heading into another round of tightening on family migration, and this time the pressure is aimed at the families of migrant workers. The figures this newspaper reported on 6 July, showing that some care workers who arrived before the 2024 restrictions are still sponsoring eight or more relatives each, have handed the Conservatives their opening. Within days, the call to close the so-called loophole had hardened into something sharper: a demand that workers already in Britain lose a right they arrived with.

Whether the government gives in to that demand is an open question. The transitional protections for workers already here may survive the next round of reforms, or they may not. But one thing is not open to question, and it has been almost entirely lost in the noise. This fight is about dependant visas. It is not about spouse visas.

That distinction has not stopped the worry spreading. "Since the weekend, a large share of the enquiries reaching us have been from people on spouse visas, and almost all of them are asking the same question: are we next?" says Yash Dubal, Director at A Y & J Solicitors, an SRA regulated, Legal 500 ranked immigration law firm in London that has handled family and work visa cases for over fifteen years. "The confusion is completely understandable, because the two routes look similar from the outside. Legally, they are worlds apart."

The difference can be put briefly, because Eastern Eye readers do not need the rulebook recited. A dependent visa hangs off a work permit. It exists because a worker was sponsored by a UK employer, and it moves whenever the government tightens work migration, which is exactly what happened in March 2024 and again in July 2025. A spouse visa belongs to the family route. The sponsor is a British citizen or a settled resident, the application lives under a different part of the Immigration Rules, and it answers to different pressures entirely. When ministers squeezed the dependant route, twice, the spouse route did not move an inch. That is not a coincidence. It is how the system is built.

So what should spouse visa holders expect now?

On the current evidence, more of the same, which in this climate counts as good news.

The £29,000 income requirement has not moved since April 2024. The planned climbs to £34,500 and then £38,700 remain in the deep freeze while the Migration Advisory Committee finishes its review. The government looked hard at the family route earlier this year, left the door open for future changes, and then changed nothing. The five-year path to settlement stands. The one confirmed change on the horizon, the rise in the English requirement from B1 to B2 at settlement, arrives in March 2027 and was announced long before this week's row.

Even the biggest reform in the pipeline points away from spouse visas rather than towards them. The earned settlement proposals, which would stretch the standard qualifying period from five years to ten, are aimed primarily at work migrants. The family route is being considered separately, and nothing has been set out. A change to one route does not signal a change to the other, however loudly the headlines suggest otherwise.

"People assume the rules move together," Dubal says. "They do not. The dependant restrictions of the last two years never touched Appendix FM, and nothing currently proposed does either. If your partner is British or settled, this week's news was not about you."

What spouse visa holders and applicants should still do

None of this is a reason to relax on the paperwork, because the one place the family route has genuinely hardened is scrutiny.

Keep the evidence of the relationship in good order from the start: joint finances, cohabitation, shared plans, the ordinary record of a life built together. In the year to March 2026, A Y & J Solicitors saw a clear rise in refusals where the relationship was genuine but poorly documented. Files that would have sailed through in 2022 now come back with questions.

Treat £29,000 as the number to plan around, not the shelved higher figures, and keep six months of clean payslips or the savings history the alternative route needs.

If settlement is within two years, start on the B2 English requirement early rather than in the month before the application.

And for couples who never married, the recent softening of the cohabitation rules matters more than most people realise. Two years under one roof no longer has to be proven, and the everyday evidence of a relationship, messages, travel, commitments made together, can now carry an unmarried partner application. It is quietly one of the fastest-growing areas of A Y & J Solicitors' family route practice, and one where early advice makes the largest difference.

The headlines will keep coming, and the next round may well bring genuine change for the families of migrant workers. That is a real story with real stakes, and it deserves the attention it is getting. But it is somebody else's story. For the husbands, wives and partners of British citizens, the honest reading of this week is simple: the rules that governed your route last month govern it still, and the best use of this moment is not worry. It is getting your file ready.





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