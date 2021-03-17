Democracy without women in decision-making is a ‘flawed’ one, says Kamala Harris

US vice president Kamala Harris has said that a democracy without women in decision-making is a ‘flawed’ one as the status of democracy depends on the empowerment of women.







In her address to the 65th session of the UN commission on the status of women, Harris voiced her concern over the decline of democracy and freedom across the globe.

She was the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected the vice president of the US.

“Today, we know that democracy is increasingly under great strain. For 15 consecutive years, we have seen a troubling decline in freedom around the globe. In fact, experts believe that this past year was the worst on record for the global deterioration of democracy and freedom,” Harris said on Tuesday (16).







She added that defending democracy should continue even as the world confronts a global health crisis and an economic crisis.

The commission on the status of women is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Global leaders are virtually attending the session that will run from March 15 to 26.







“As women struggle to get the healthcare they need, the pandemic appears to be reversing the global gains we’ve made in the fights against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, malnutrition, and maternal and child mortality,” Harris said.

She pointed out that the status of women is the status of democracy and the US will work to improve both.

“Democracy should ensure every citizen—regardless of gender—has an equal voice. At the same time, democracy requires constant vigilance, constant improvement. It is a work-in-progress,” she said.







“Women in the US lead our local, state, and national governments, make major decisions regarding our nation’s security, and drive major growth in our economy. These are signs of progress. These are signs of strength.”





