Website Logo
  • Monday, May 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Delhi University graduate appointed to Bank of England

Swati Dhingra’s appointment to the Bank of England comes amid the UK’s fight to tame the post-pandemic inflation. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak has appointed a Delhi School of Economics alumna as an external member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Bank of England.

Swati Dhingra’s appointment to the central bank comes amid the UK’s fight to tame the post-pandemic inflation, amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dhingra, an associate professor of economics at the London School of Economics, succeeds Michael Saunders and her three-year term will start on August 9, the government said in a statement.

A known critic of Brexit, she had said in a recent paper that the event was “the biggest reversal of deep international economic integration in the modern era”.

Sunak said Dhingra’s experience in international economics will bring “valuable new expertise” to the MPC.

“I am delighted to appoint her to this role and look forward to seeing her contribution to policymaking in the coming years”.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said her insights, perspective and extensive research in international economics will benefit the central bank.

Dhingra is an elected member of the Council of the Royal Economic Society and a Research Fellow of the Centre for Economic Policy Research.

She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Delhi, her MA from the Delhi School of Economics and her MS and PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dhingra, who served as a member of the UK’s Trade Modelling Review Expert Panel, is a director of The Royal Mint Museum and a member of the Steering Group for The Economy 2030 Inquiry.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Adani in £8.58 billion deal for Holcim India cement business
UK
Carillion collapse: KPMG fined £14.4m
HEADLINE STORY
India bans wheat exports as domestic prices soar
Business
Tracking upward trends of Indian investment in the UK
INTERNATIONAL
Five Indian startups join Tech Pioneers Community
Business
How Sri Lanka’s economy went into a tailspin
Business
Air India appoints first foreign CEO
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Motors losses shrink on improved demand despite chip woes
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak ‘not naturally attracted’ to windfall tax idea
INTERNATIONAL
Saudi Aramco unseats Apple to become world’s most valuable company
INDIA
Malaysia may emerge as top palm oil supplier to India
UK
Ferries using UK ports must pay minimum wages, government orders
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Suspended teacher charged with sexual exploitation
Kushi: Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda’s next locks official title
NYIFF 2022: Once Upon a Time in Calcutta and Shoebox…
Jessie Buckley to reteam with Olivia Colman to headline comedy…
Delhi University graduate appointed to Bank of England
South Asians predisposed to type 2 diabetes at younger age:…