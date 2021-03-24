Trending Now

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ untitled film to release in English too


Deepika Padukone (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Deepika Padukone (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

By: Mohnish Singh



According to reports, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ untitled next film will also release in English, apart from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other popular Indian languages. Nag Ashwin is directing the high-profile project which is rumoured to be an apocalyptic film, set in the futuristic timeline.

Sharing more details, a source in the know tells a publication, “Nag Ashwin and the entire team of this science-fiction tale are planning to release the film in not just the five Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada – but also in English, giving it the platform to perform and grab eyeballs across the globe. The idea is to make the biggest pan-world film from India.”

The source goes on to add that the idea of releasing the film in English too stems from the basic premise of the film, which has global appeal.



“If Hollywood can dub their films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, why cannot we? It is an attempt to try something new and unique. There are conversations going on at multiple levels, on all aspects, and if all goes as planned, a release in English is on the card for the yet-untitled film,” the source adds.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is presently busy shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars John Abraham in the lead role. She recently wrapped up Dharma Productions’ next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is simultaneously working on Adipurush and Salaar, which will both hit theatres in 2022. He is also waiting for the release of his next film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. It is set for its theatrical bow on July 30, 2021.



