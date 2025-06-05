Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed shine in crime comedy 'Deep Cover' at SXSW London

The world premiere of Deep Cover lit up the inaugural SXSW London Screen Festival on Wednesday night, with stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed attending a post-screening Q&A that revealed how their off-screen camaraderie and improvisational skills helped shape the film’s comic energy.

The crime caper, directed by Stath Lets Flats creator Tom Kingsley, was screened as the festival’s Centrepiece Headliner and will be available to stream on Prime Video from 12 June.

A story years in the making

The project began over a decade ago, when producers Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly came across a real-life story involving New York police using actors as decoys in criminal investigations. The idea evolved into a feature film script written by the British duo Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen, adapting Trevorrow and Connolly’s original concept and relocating the story to London.

Deep Cover follows three improv performers who are enlisted by an undercover police officer to pose as hardened criminals and infiltrate London’s underworld. With comedy and action colliding in unexpected ways, the film balances high stakes with humour.

Action-comedy with an indie heart

Director Kingsley explained that while the film began as a straightforward comedy, the involvement of bigger stars gave the team the resources to explore more ambitious action sequences.

“I think maybe it started more as a comedy. Straight up,” Kingsley said. “As we went on, bigger and bigger stars joined us, and that meant we could aim higher.”

- YouTube YouTube/ Primevideo

The film was produced independently in London under Trevorrow’s Metronome Film Co. banner. The producers emphasised that creating a film like Deep Cover without major studio backing was a challenge, particularly in today’s economic climate.

“It’s not easy. We’re at a time when getting films financed is harder and harder,” Trevorrow noted. He credited Amazon’s partnership and the dedication of the British crew with bringing the production to life on a competitive budget.

Real locations, real stakes

One of the defining aspects of Deep Cover is its use of real London locations. From Shoreditch to Barking, the film avoids glossy studio sets in favour of gritty, authentic settings.

“We wanted the movie to feel real. I think the comedy is funnier when you really believe in the stakes,” said Kingsley. “We needed London to look a little dangerous, not too picture postcard.”

He revealed that some night shoots required extra security, especially in industrial zones. “We shot in areas that needed some caution – but that’s what gave it a grounded feel.”

Strong chemistry on and off screen

The cast’s chemistry was clear both on screen and during the Q&A. Howard, Bloom and Mohammed all spoke about how much they enjoyed working together and how much that dynamic influenced the film’s tone.

“We all just genuinely get along,” said Howard. “We’re all at similar stages in life. We’ve got kids, so we connect over that.”

Bloom, better known for dramatic and action roles, said the project allowed him to explore a new side of acting. “I’m not known for comedy,” he admitted. “But the writing and direction really supported me in finding the humour through the character’s seriousness.”

For Mohammed, the shift was in the other direction. Best known for his work in Ted Lasso, he found the action element to be a new experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of action films and blockbuster hits. So working with Hollywood-level stars on this was surreal.”

Improv rooted in structure

Although Deep Cover is about improvisers, the film itself relied heavily on a carefully structured script. Kingsley noted that while improvisation did happen during filming, most of it was trimmed for pacing.

“It’s a really tightly worked out script,” he said. “It goes a mile a minute, and we had to stick to the rhythm.”

Howard praised the collaborative process, saying, “We were never treated like puppets. It was very organic. The improv was more about getting into the scene rather than driving it.”

Bringing comedy back to the big screen

Producer Colin Trevorrow reflected on the rarity of seeing comedy in cinemas, especially as more films are made for streaming platforms.

“We live in a day and age where we rarely get to see comedy in a packed theatre full of people laughing – something I loved as a kid,” he said. “This film is going to be on Amazon, and we’re grateful for that, but tonight was something special.”

Deep Cover also features British acting veterans Paddy Considine, Ian McShane and Sean Bean in supporting roles.

As it heads to its Prime Video release, Deep Cover offers audiences a blend of improvisational comedy, undercover drama and London grit, all anchored by a cast with genuine chemistry and comedic timing.