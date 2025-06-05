Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed shine in crime comedy 'Deep Cover' at SXSW London

The project began over a decade ago

Bryce Dallas Howard and Cast Sparkle in Crime Comedy ‘Deep Cover’ at SXSW London

A post-screening Q&A that revealed how their off-screen camaraderie and improvisational skills helped

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The world premiere of Deep Cover lit up the inaugural SXSW London Screen Festival on Wednesday night, with stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed attending a post-screening Q&A that revealed how their off-screen camaraderie and improvisational skills helped shape the film’s comic energy.

The crime caper, directed by Stath Lets Flats creator Tom Kingsley, was screened as the festival’s Centrepiece Headliner and will be available to stream on Prime Video from 12 June.

A story years in the making

The project began over a decade ago, when producers Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly came across a real-life story involving New York police using actors as decoys in criminal investigations. The idea evolved into a feature film script written by the British duo Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen, adapting Trevorrow and Connolly’s original concept and relocating the story to London.

Deep Cover follows three improv performers who are enlisted by an undercover police officer to pose as hardened criminals and infiltrate London’s underworld. With comedy and action colliding in unexpected ways, the film balances high stakes with humour.

Action-comedy with an indie heart

Director Kingsley explained that while the film began as a straightforward comedy, the involvement of bigger stars gave the team the resources to explore more ambitious action sequences.

“I think maybe it started more as a comedy. Straight up,” Kingsley said. “As we went on, bigger and bigger stars joined us, and that meant we could aim higher.”

- YouTubeYouTube/ Primevideo

The film was produced independently in London under Trevorrow’s Metronome Film Co. banner. The producers emphasised that creating a film like Deep Cover without major studio backing was a challenge, particularly in today’s economic climate.

“It’s not easy. We’re at a time when getting films financed is harder and harder,” Trevorrow noted. He credited Amazon’s partnership and the dedication of the British crew with bringing the production to life on a competitive budget.

Real locations, real stakes

One of the defining aspects of Deep Cover is its use of real London locations. From Shoreditch to Barking, the film avoids glossy studio sets in favour of gritty, authentic settings.

“We wanted the movie to feel real. I think the comedy is funnier when you really believe in the stakes,” said Kingsley. “We needed London to look a little dangerous, not too picture postcard.”

He revealed that some night shoots required extra security, especially in industrial zones. “We shot in areas that needed some caution – but that’s what gave it a grounded feel.”

Strong chemistry on and off screen

The cast’s chemistry was clear both on screen and during the Q&A. Howard, Bloom and Mohammed all spoke about how much they enjoyed working together and how much that dynamic influenced the film’s tone.

“We all just genuinely get along,” said Howard. “We’re all at similar stages in life. We’ve got kids, so we connect over that.”

Bloom, better known for dramatic and action roles, said the project allowed him to explore a new side of acting. “I’m not known for comedy,” he admitted. “But the writing and direction really supported me in finding the humour through the character’s seriousness.”

For Mohammed, the shift was in the other direction. Best known for his work in Ted Lasso, he found the action element to be a new experience. “Overwhelming,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of action films and blockbuster hits. So working with Hollywood-level stars on this was surreal.”

Improv rooted in structure

Although Deep Cover is about improvisers, the film itself relied heavily on a carefully structured script. Kingsley noted that while improvisation did happen during filming, most of it was trimmed for pacing.

“It’s a really tightly worked out script,” he said. “It goes a mile a minute, and we had to stick to the rhythm.”

Howard praised the collaborative process, saying, “We were never treated like puppets. It was very organic. The improv was more about getting into the scene rather than driving it.”

Bringing comedy back to the big screen

Producer Colin Trevorrow reflected on the rarity of seeing comedy in cinemas, especially as more films are made for streaming platforms.

“We live in a day and age where we rarely get to see comedy in a packed theatre full of people laughing – something I loved as a kid,” he said. “This film is going to be on Amazon, and we’re grateful for that, but tonight was something special.”

Deep Cover also features British acting veterans Paddy Considine, Ian McShane and Sean Bean in supporting roles.

As it heads to its Prime Video release, Deep Cover offers audiences a blend of improvisational comedy, undercover drama and London grit, all anchored by a cast with genuine chemistry and comedic timing.

big screen comedybryce dallas howarddeep covergenuine chemistrylondons underworldnick mohammedorlando bloompaddy considineprime videoscreen festivalsxsw londonworld premiereorlando bloom bryce dallas howard

Related News

Teenage boy jailed for seven years over Bhim Kohli murder
News

Teenage boy jailed for seven years over Bhim Kohli murder

Zia-Yusuf-Getty
UK

Zia Yusuf resigns as Reform UK chairman

India Bangladesh border
Asia

Bangladesh says India pushed over 1,200 people across border in a month

More For You

Adolescence

Owen Cooper stars as a troubled teen in Netflix's hit drama Adolescence

Credit/Popvaulture

‘Adolescence’ overtakes ‘Stranger Things 4’ as Netflix’s second most-watched English series

The British mini-series Adolescence has officially dethroned Stranger Things 4 as Netflix’s second most-watched English-language series of all time. Released on 13 March, the four-part limited drama has racked up an impressive 141.2 million views in just 80 days, surpassing Stranger Things 4, which had logged 140.7 million views over its full 91-day performance window in 2022.

This milestone strengthens Adolescence as a surprise global success, thanks to its hard-hitting narrative and unusual creative format.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nick Frost says he will never copy Robbie Coltrane

Nick Frost brings his own take to Hagrid without imitating Robbie Coltrane

Getty Images/Harrypotter

Nick Frost says he will never copy Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in HBO’s 'Harry Potter' reboot

When Nick Frost was cast as Rubeus Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot, comparisons to Robbie Coltrane were inevitable. After all, Coltrane’s portrayal defined the character for a generation. But Frost isn’t trying to recreate what’s already been done. He’s stepping into the role with clear eyes, aware of the legacy, but determined to bring his own version of Hagrid to life.

In an interview, Frost acknowledged Coltrane’s unforgettable impact but drew a firm line: he won’t mimic him. “I’m not going to try and be Robbie,” he said. “You have to honour what came before, but I’ll bring my own take.” For Frost, Hagrid is more than just a gentle giant. He sees the character as a mix of both toughness and vulnerability, like a big-hearted man with childlike qualities, both tender and fierce.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billie Piper's Unexpected Return Sparks Doctor Who Speculation

Ncuti Gatwa leaves Doctor Who after a groundbreaking two-season run

Getty Images

Is 'Doctor Who' bringing back Billie Piper as the next Doctor after Ncuti Gatwa’s exit?

In the final moments of Doctor Who’s latest episode, “The Reality War,” Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor gave up his current form in a high-stakes finale. In true Doctor Who fashion, he regenerated, but this time, the new face wasn’t a complete stranger. Viewers were stunned to see Billie Piper appear, looking strikingly similar to Rose Tyler, the beloved companion from the show’s 2000s revival. Whether she is the next Doctor or something else entirely is unclear.

The credits only add to the mystery. They list Piper under “Introducing Billie Piper,” avoiding the usual confirmation of her as the Doctor. Piper herself played coy, saying she was thrilled to return but urged fans to “wait and see” what her reappearance really means.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday'

Lady Gaga debuts as mysterious Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood in Season 2

Instagram/wednesdaynetflix

Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday' season 2 as Jenna Ortega returns in Netflix gothic thriller this August

Netflix’s hit series Wednesday returns this August, and it’s not coming quietly. Season 2 of the spooky, offbeat show is split into two parts, kicking off on 6 August 2025 and wrapping up with part two on 3 September. Expect more weird, more wild, and a big surprise: Lady Gaga joins the madness. Yes, you read that right!

This time around, Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, heads back to Nevermore Academy. Only now, she’s doing it by choice, though nothing goes how she imagined. The new season dives deeper into Wednesday’s world, where friendships, rivalries, and eerie puzzles twist into something even darker than before. Her sharp tongue and cold stare are back, but so are old enemies, new dangers, and a mystery that’s more personal than ever.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer

Stranger Things season 5 returns with a trailer full of ghosts, glitches, and the promise of war

Youtube/Netflix Screengrab

10 clues you missed in the 'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer and why they matter

Forget the obvious monsters and teary reunions. The Stranger Things season 5 trailer doesn’t scream its secrets. The Stranger Things season 5 trailer is built like a trap: layered, emotional, and quietly explosive. It’s laying out clues, hiding signals in flashbacks, episode titles, and even what isn’t shown. While most viewers locked eyes on Eleven’s bleeding nose or Vecna’s looming shadow, the real story is in the background details. Quiet, strange, and deliberate.

We watched it frame by frame. Here’s what slipped past most eyes but could shape everything that’s coming.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc