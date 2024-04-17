  • Wednesday, April 17, 2024
David Cameron calls for new G7 sanctions on Iran

David Cameron said that Iran should receive a “clear, unequivocal message” regarding its support for groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

British foreign secretary David Cameron on Wednesday pushed for the G7 to introduce new “coordinated sanctions” against Iran following its weekend assault on Israel.

Cameron’s appeal came ahead of his meeting with foreign ministers from the Western-led group in Italy.

On Tuesday, the United States announced it would soon implement fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s missile and drone programs due to the weekend incidents, expecting its allies to adopt similar measures.

“What we want to see are coordinated sanctions against Iran,” Cameron said during a media briefing in Israel, attributing a significant amount of regional instability to Tehran.

“I think there’s more that we can do to show a united front,” he said, ahead of the upcoming G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Capri.

Cameron said that Iran should receive a “clear, unequivocal message” regarding its support for groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“I hope that will happen at the meeting,” he added.

In retaliation for a fatal attack on its consulate in Damascus, Iran launched over 300 missiles, drones, and rockets at Israel on Saturday (April 13). The Israeli defence systems intercepted nearly all of these, causing minimal damage.

During his Wednesday visit to Israel, which alligned with German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock’s trip, Cameron held discussions with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, president Isaac Herzog and planned meetings with other key figures including foreign minister Israel Katz, and Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammad Mustafa.

Netanyahu told the visiting British and German foreign ministers that Israel “will reserve the right to protect itself,” his office said.

Discussing the potential for broader regional conflict, Cameron expressed serious concern.

“It’s right to show solidarity with Israel. It’s right to have made our views clear about what should happen next, but it’s clear the Israelis are making a decision to act,” he told UK broadcasters.

“We hope they do so in a way that does as little to escalate this as possible, and in a way that, as I said yesterday, is smart as well as tough,” he said.

(AFP)

