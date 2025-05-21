Daniel Day-Lewis and Henry Cavill fuel wild 'X-Men reboot' rumours as Marvel casting buzz heats up

Marvel’s next phase is still a while away, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from throwing out wild guesses about who might join the X-Men reboot. The latest chatter? Daniel Day-Lewis, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, and Henry Cavill are apparently being considered for some of the biggest mutant roles.
But let’s be real: most of these rumours are pure speculation. But they’re gaining attention because the names are so unexpected.
Day-Lewis, a three-time Oscar winner who retired from acting in 2017, is reportedly being eyed to play Magneto. He hasn’t done a major film since Phantom Thread, and while he's set to return for a film directed by his son, a long-term superhero contract seems unlikely. That hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited or confused about the idea. If he were cast, it would be the first time a Jewish actor portrays Magneto, a character whose backstory is deeply tied to his Jewish identity.
Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston is being floated for Professor X. Sure, he's got the bald look down thanks to Breaking Bad, but the idea feels off-brand for someone who thrives in darker, morally grey roles. Ironically, Cranston himself has previously expressed interest in playing X-Men villain Mr. Sinister, which would arguably suit him better.
On the Storm front, multiple names have surfaced. Cynthia Erivo, who has openly shown interest in the role, is among them. Others include Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Jodie Turner-Smith. The studio seems to be aiming for a more age-appropriate Storm in her mid-30s, aligning with a fresh take while still nodding to the comics.
Henry Cavill’s name is also doing the rounds this time not for Superman, but for Wolverine. It’s unclear how serious that is, especially since Hugh Jackman is reportedly still in the picture post-Deadpool & Wolverine.
To add to the chaos, there are rumours about Patrick Schwarzenegger as Cyclops and even a possible return of legacy actors like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Avengers: Doomsday before the new line-up takes over.
None of this is confirmed, and Marvel is keeping things quiet for now. But with fan theories flooding social media, one thing is certain: expect more of these wild casting guesses before anything official drops.