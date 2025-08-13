Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting after eight-year retirement in son’s debut film 'Anemone'

Highlights:

Daniel Day-Lewis stars in Anemone, his first film since 2017’s Phantom Thread.

The film is directed and co-written by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis.

World premiere set for New York Film Festival, 26 Sept – 13 Oct 2025.

Co-stars include Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, and Samuel Bottomley.

After walking away from Hollywood in 2017, three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is returning to the big screen in Anemone, a family drama co-written with and directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. The comeback project will premiere at the 2025 New York Film Festival before heading to cinemas in October.

This is the first time audiences will see Day-Lewis in a feature film since Phantom Thread, which he had declared would be his last. His unexpected return has generated huge interest, not only for his performance but for the unique father-son collaboration behind the camera.

Daniel Day-Lewis returns to the screen with ANEMONE directed by Ronan Day-Lewis Instagram/danieldaylewisthegoat





What is Anemone about?

Set in Northern England, Anemone follows middle-aged suburban man Stephen, played by Sean Bean, who leaves his comfortable life to seek out his estranged hermit brother, portrayed by Day-Lewis. The brothers are bound by a painful, unresolved history marked by political and personal trauma.

The official synopsis describes the story as an “emotional powerhouse” that navigates strained family bonds, long-buried secrets, and the possibility of redemption. Supporting roles are played by Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green. Cinematographer Ben Fordesman brings the drama to life with wide, atmospheric visuals.





Why did Daniel Day-Lewis retire in 2017?

Day-Lewis shocked the film industry when he announced his retirement shortly before the release of Phantom Thread. At the time, he issued a rare statement saying he would “no longer be working as an actor” and offered no further explanation.

In a later interview, he admitted the decision came from a deep, personal need to step away:

“I didn’t want to get drawn back into another project. The impulse to quit became a compulsion. I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing; lately, it wasn’t enough.”

His withdrawal from acting added to his mystique, given his reputation as one of the most selective and immersive performers in cinema.

Daniel Day Lewis speaks onstage during the National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala Getty Images





When will Anemone be released?

Anemone will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival, which runs from 26 September to 13 October 2025. Focus Features will release the film in select US cinemas on 3 October, followed by a wider release from 10 October. UK release dates are expected to follow.

The film is already drawing attention as a major awards season contender, with industry watchers eager to see if Day-Lewis’ return could put him back in the race for a fourth Best Actor Oscar.





Daniel Day-Lewis’ legacy in film

Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation, Day-Lewis remains the only performer to have won three Academy Awards for Best Actor for My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007), and Lincoln (2012). Known for his method acting and long preparation periods, his limited filmography has only heightened his reputation.





His return in Anemone is a rare reappearance from a performer who once seemed determined never to face the camera again. With the added layer of working alongside his son, the project merges personal and professional storytelling in a way that is certain to intrigue both critics and audiences.