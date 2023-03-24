Website Logo
  • Friday, March 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Cricket Scotland is ‘unfit for purpose’, alleges solicitor Aamer Anwar

Anwar represented former players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh who faced racist abuse

Senior Scottish lawyer Aamer Anwar (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Senior Scottish lawyer Aamer Anwar, who represented two former cricket players who faced racist abuse, has alleged that Cricket Scotland remains ‘unfit for purpose’, reported The Times.

Anwar’s comments came after Cricket Scotland’s interim chief executive Gordon Arthur announced his decision to stand down next month.

Credited with stabilising the cricket body, Arthur was appointed last July following the publication of a report last summer that found the body to be institutionally racist.

“Despite the horrific exposure of institutional racism, Cricket Scotland’s empty soundbites today shows that it remains unfit for purpose. Both Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh are sad to see the chief executive Arthur step down, he was a man who genuinely fought for change to take place,” Anwar, who represented the former players, was quoted as saying by The Times.

“My clients, both Majid and Qasim, believe the chair has failed to deliver or inspire genuine confidence from across the sport, and they regard the process as little more than an ‘arrogant cosmetic box ticking exercise’.”

The solicitor also urged Sportscotland to step in.

Meanwhile, Cricket Scotland chair Anjan Luthra has claimed that significant progress has been made in the past six months.

“Over the past six months, significant progress has been made. In addition to saving the firm from insolvency, we have professionalised the women’s game, and significantly upgraded our approach to equality, diversity and inclusion,” Luthra said in the recently published governance review.

“This includes an update on the ‘changing the boundaries’ workstreams, but also outlines the wider issues Cricket Scotland faces. It includes the progress made to date and an update on the publication of the groundbreaking governance review, which has been published, as well as changes to the executive team.”

According to Sportscotland, cultural change can be delivered within the sport ‘only by engaging in real and meaningful consultation’.

“The final decision on whether Cricket Scotland exits special measures will be taken by Sportscotland and will be dependent on all recommendations from the changing the boundaries report being met in full,” a spokesman is reported to have said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Rohit wants players to skip some IPL matches to manage workload ahead of World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
Australia beat India for 21 runs in third ODI, clinch series
Sports
Australia choose to bat in deciding ODI against India
HEADLINE STORY
Starc haul and Marsh blitz help Australia hammer India
Sports
New Zealand’s Bracewell joins Royal Challengers Bangalore, misses Sri Lanka ODI
HEADLINE STORY
Shami, Rahul fire India to victory against Australia in first ODI
Sports
Aleem Dar retires from ICC panel of umpires
IPL
IPL: David Warner to lead Delhi in Rishabh Pant’s absence
Sports
Bangladesh shock real ‘eye opener’ for England, says Matthew Mott
Sports
WTC final: India to monitor players’ workload
HEADLINE STORY
India win Test series against Australia, qualify for WTC final
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli ton helps India dominate Australia
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW