Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Court orders India to honour Indus treaty, backs Pakistan claim

Tensions between the two countries over the Indus Waters Treaty soared when India unilaterally said in April that it would hold the treaty in abeyance

Court orders India to honour Indus treaty, backs Pakistan claim
Salal Dam on the Chenab, the first hydropower project under the Indus Water Treaty
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 12, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

AN INTERNATIONAL court ruling that said India must adhere to the Indus Waters Treaty in the design of new hydro-electric power stations on rivers that flow west to Pakistan endorses Islamabad's position, a senior Pakistani official said on Tuesday (12).

There was no immediate comment from India's foreign ministry.

Under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, three rivers that flow westwards were awarded to Pakistan, with India getting three eastern flowing rivers. Pakistan fears its neighbour India could choke its main water supply, with 80 per cent of the country's agriculture and hydro-power dependent on those three river flows.

In 2023, Pakistan brought a case to the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration over the design of Indian hydro-power projects on rivers that were awarded to Pakistan under the treaty.

The court, in a ruling on Friday (8) that was posted on its website on Monday (11), said it had jurisdiction over the dispute and ruled the treaty "does not permit India to generate hydro-electric power on the Western Rivers based on what might be the ideal or best practices approach for engineering" of these projects.

Instead, the design of these projects must adhere "strictly" to the specifications laid down in the treaty, the court said.

Pakistan's attorney general, Mansoor Usman, said in an interview on Tuesday that, by and large, the court had accepted Pakistan's position, especially on the design issue of the new hydropower projects.

"I am sure it is clear now that India cannot construct any of these projects in violation of the court's decision," he told Reuters.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said late Monday that the court ruling said that India had to "let flow" the waters of the three rivers for Pakistan's unrestricted use.

The court said its findings are final and binding on both countries, according to the foreign office statement.

An Indian official pointed to a June statement by India's foreign ministry, which said that India has never recognised the existence in law of the Court of Arbitration.

Tensions between the two countries over the Indus Waters Treaty soared when India unilaterally said in April that it would hold the treaty in abeyance in response to the killing of 26 civilians in Indian-controlled Kashmir, an attack it blamed on Islamabad. Pakistan denied involvement.

Conflict then erupted in May, the most serious fighting between the two countries in decades, before it ended with a cease-fire announcement by US president Donald Trump.

(Reuters)

hydroelectric powerindia vs pakistanindus waters treatyinternational court rulingkashmir conflictpermanent court of arbitrationindus treaty

Related News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival
News

BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival

Pakistani Army personnel board the Jaffar Express
News

Pakistan, US target major militant groups in new security pact

Indian businesses US tariffs
News

Indian businesses warn of job losses amid US tariff hike

Modi Trump meeting
News

Modi 'may meet Trump' during UN visit next month

More For You

Graft and abuse trials against Hasina hear witness accounts

Sheikh Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Radwan Mujib, and daughter Saima Wazed

Graft and abuse trials against Hasina hear witness accounts

A COURT in Bangladesh on Monday (11) heard cases brought by the anti-corruption organisation against former leader Sheikh Hasina and her family, including her daughter who has served as a top UN official.

Three officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) read out testimonies in three separate cases over an alleged land grab of lucrative plots in a suburb of Dhaka.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajapaksa nephew held over illegal compensation claim

Police escort Sri Lanka's former Agriculture Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa (C) to a prison in Colombo on August 6, 2025

Getty Images

Rajapaksa nephew held over illegal compensation claim

SRI LANKA’S anti-corruption authorities arrested a member of the Rajapaksa family last Wednesday (6), accusing him of illegally claiming reparations for property loss when his uncle was toppled as president three years ago.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said it arrested Shasheendra Rajapaksa, a former minister and nephew of two presidents, Mahinda and Gotabaya, and presented him before a Colombo magistrate.

Keep ReadingShow less
london employment

Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

getty images

Report calls for action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into work

A CITY Hall report has called for employers, local leaders and the government to take action to support Bangladeshi and Pakistani women into London’s workforce.

The research found that in 2022, 48.1 per cent of Bangladeshi and Pakistani women in London were economically inactive, with unemployment levels more than three times higher than men from the same communities (16.9 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent). Pakistani women in London faced a 60 per cent gender pay gap compared with men from the same ethnic group, and Bangladeshi women faced a 50 per cent gap.

Keep ReadingShow less
OCI

The OCI scheme was introduced in August 2005. (Photo: iStock)

iStock

India to cancel OCI cards of convicted persons

THE Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card will be cancelled if its holder is sentenced to jail for at least two years or is named in a charge sheet for an offence that carries a punishment of seven years or more, the home ministry has said.

The ministry issued a gazette notification on the decision.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dharali floods

Search teams are continuing to look for bodies in the wreckage of Dharali, a tourist town in Uttarakhand state.

Reuters

India flood toll may exceed 70 as search continues in Uttarakhand

AT LEAST 68 people are missing a week after a flood swept through a Himalayan town in northern India, officials said Tuesday.

The August 5 disaster in Dharali town has left four people confirmed dead. With those missing, the total toll is likely to be more than 70.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us