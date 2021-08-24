Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 24, 2021
News

Council joins and supports Root Out Racism movement

Root Out Racism Movement Launch In Calderdale. (LDRS Image)

By: John Greenwood

CALDERDALE Council is supporting the Root Out Racism movement being launched by healthcare and violence reduction partnerships.

The council is one of nearly 500 organisations to join Root Out Racism movement being launched by West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health and Care Partnership and the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit.

To emphasise its commitment to equality, diversity, inclusion and the regional anti-racism movement, the council is also launching a new mentoring scheme for its staff, to share the perspectives and challenges of diverse individuals and to hear from often unheard voices.

The authority says this will help to increase the council’s commitment to recruit, train and promote talented people from under-represented groups, and specifically Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) colleagues.

The council is also releasing a film including interviews with representatives from organisations across Calderdale which have signed up to the anti-racism movement, showing the borough-wide commitment to equality.

Other related actions include creating a BAME Network for staff, launching an Inclusion Plan, teaming up with the voluntary and community sector, improving access to skills and jobs, and helping to address health inequalities by supporting BAME communities to be more active and building resilience in response to Covid-19.

More than 100 ethnic minority colleagues working within the health and violence reduction partnerships have set up the West Yorkshire Root Out Racism movement to proactively challenge racism across all aspects of society, with an ongoing commitment to tackle structural and institutionalised racism, as well as addressing health and social inequalities across the area.

Other organisations across the borough joining in support include the NHS, West Yorkshire Police, housing associations, the voluntary and community sector, Yorkshire Sports Foundation and Halifax Panthers Rugby League club.

Imagery from the campaign will be displayed outdoors and on buses, as well as across social media with the hashtag #WYHRootOutRacism.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) said Calderdale has a long history of being a safe and welcoming area.

“We are proud of our diverse and vibrant communities and oppose any discrimination or racially motivated activity.

“That’s why we’re backing the West Yorkshire Root Out Racism movement and making our own pledge to become a more inclusive employer.

“Positive steps are being taken across the borough and the region to tackle adversity, but we know more can be done.

“Through the anti-racism movement, we will hear the stories of people living in West Yorkshire who have sadly experienced racism first-hand.

“Through our new mentoring scheme, we will have open and honest conversations to understand the challenges people face, and we remain committed to addressing under-representation in our workforce and communities,” he said.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

