Could you help your community get the right information about coronavirus?

Join Birmingham’s growing network of COVID-19 Community Champions, and play a crucial role in stopping the spread of the virus in your community.







Through regular updates direct from the Council, volunteers will be able to share the latest advice and guidance, helping to keep friends, family and neighbours safe – like our volunteers Paresh, Sunita and Debbie.

Paresh

I got involved as a Champion because I felt that the first lockdown had a lasting effect on communities who had little or no information.

Communities in my area were not necessarily connected, both in terms of the messaging and requirements that needed to be adhered to. What seemed like a short working-from-home holiday turned into something quite serious and for a much longer period of time than expected. The way people handled this was to go out and buy toiletries etc. causing panic buying. Being a champion helps to deliver the right messaging at grassroots, enabling communities we live in to have the right level of information and not just go on hearsay like this.







It’s important to have a network that you can reach out to. For me it was easier as I’m part of several neighbourhood initiatives, including Neighbourhood Watch, which allows me to communicate messages on existing channels of communication such as WhatsApp groups, Facebook and through other members of our steering group. Becoming a Champion is a way of getting the most out of this network.

Sunita

I became a Champion because I wanted to hear facts from a reliable source in Public Health, and to share this with colleagues, family, friends and neighbours on social media – as well as amongst the outdoor fitness group, which I attend when I can.







I have found the experience very interesting so far and enjoy hearing different speakers who present at the webinars. I like the fact that we get the opportunity to ask questions. The webinars are one hour long which is a good length of time for presentations.

Being a Champion has enabled me to get specific advice and assistance to queries raised from colleagues, family & friends. It’s a reliable source which can be trusted.

Debbie







I became a Champion as I’m a childminder and therefore work in a childcare setting. I also have two children, both in full time education: one at secondary school, the other at college. My husband is also in the vulnerable person category as he has MS.

I felt that by being a Champion I could lead by example and ensure that I pass accurate and up-to-date information to other childminders and to the families of the children I care for. I do feel that by following the proper Government advice, and with the precautions my setting put in place, the effect of Covid-19 here has been limited.

Hundreds of people have already signed-up, but we are still looking for more volunteers in your area.

To find out more and to apply to become a volunteer click here.





