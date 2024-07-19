Conservative Party announces interim opposition front bench

These appointments follow the formation of the interim shadow cabinet last week and aim to prepare the Conservative Party to provide effective opposition to the Labour government.

Conservative leader and former prime minister Rishi Sunak revealed these appointments. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

The Conservative Party has announced the appointment of interim opposition front benchers. Party leader Rishi Sunak and interim opposition chief whip Stuart Andrew revealed these appointments on Friday, 19 July.

These appointments follow the formation of the interim shadow cabinet last week and aim to prepare the Conservative Party to provide effective opposition to the Labour government.

Nigel Huddleston will serve as shadow financial secretary to the treasury, Gareth Davies as shadow exchequer to the treasury, and Alan Mak as shadow economic secretary to the treasury.

In the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Harriett Baldwin will be the shadow minister of state for development. Paul Holmes and Alicia Kearns have been appointed as shadow ministers of state, with Holmes also holding responsibilities in the Northern Ireland and Whips Office.

Matt Vickers has been appointed shadow minister of state for crime, policing and fire in the Home Office. Stuart Anderson will be shadow minister of state in the Ministry of Defence, along with Danny Kruger who will serve as shadow parliamentary under secretary of state. Gareth Bacon will be shadow minister of state in the Ministry of Justice, with additional responsibilities in business and trade.

Saqib Bhatti will serve as shadow minister of state in the Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology, also working with health and social care.

The Whips Office will include Mike Wood, Joy Morrissey, Paul Holmes, Luke Evans, and David Simmonds, each with additional responsibilities in various departments.

The Conservative Party faced a historic defeat in the general election as a record number of cabinet ministers, including former defence secretary Grant Shapps, lost their seats. The Labour Party came to power after 14 years, winning more than 400 seats in the 650-seat parliament.

Here are all the shadow ministerial portfolios:

HM Treasury

Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury: Nigel Huddleston

Shadow Exchequer to the Treasury: Gareth Davies

Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury: Alan Mak

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Shadow Minister of State for Development: Harriett Baldwin

Shadow Minister of State: Paul Holmes (Joint with Northern Ireland and Whips Office)

Shadow Minister of State: Alicia Kearns

Home Office

Shadow Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire: Matt Vickers

Ministry of Defence

Shadow Minister of State: Stuart Anderson (Joint with Whips Office)

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: Danny Kruger

Ministry of Justice

Shadow Minister of State: Gareth Bacon (Joint with Business and Trade)

Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology

Shadow Minister of State: Saqib Bhatti (Joint with Health and Social Care)

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: David Simmonds (Joint with Whips Office)

Department of Health and Social Care

Shadow Minister of State: Ben Spencer

Shadow Minister of State: John Whittingdale

Shadow Minister of State: Saqib Bhatti (Joint with Business and Trade)

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: Caroline Johnson

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Shadow Minister of State: Robbie Moore

Department of Business and Trade

Shadow Minister of State and Shadow Minister for London: Gareth Bacon (Joint with Justice)

Shadow Minister of State: Mike Wood (Joint with Whips Office)

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: Jerome Mayhew

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: Greg Smith (Joint with Transport)

Department of Energy Security and Net Zero

Shadow Minister of State: Andrew Bowie (Joint with Veterans)

Shadow Minister of State: Joy Morrissey (Joint with Whips Office)

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: Mark Garnier

Department for Education

Shadow Minister of State: Gagan Mohindra

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: James Wild

Department for Transport

Shadow Minister of State: Alec Shelbrooke

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: Kieran Mullan

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: Greg Smith (Joint with Business and Trade)

Department for Culture, Media and Sport

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: Luke Evans (Joint with Whips Office)

Shadow Parliamentary Under Secretary of State: Louie French

Northern Ireland Office

Shadow Minister of State: Paul Holmes (Joint with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development and Whips Office)

Attorney General’s Office

Shadow Solicitor General: Alberto Costa

Leader of the House of Lords Office

Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Lords: Earl Howe

Whips

Mike Wood (Joint with Business and Trade)

Joy Morrissey (Joint with Energy and Net Zero)

Paul Holmes (Joint with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development and Northern Ireland)

Luke Evans (Joint with Culture, Media and Sport)

David Simmonds (Joint with Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government)