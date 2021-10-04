Website Logo
  • Monday, October 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,997
Total Cases 33,834,702
Today's Fatalities 180
Today's Cases 20,799
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,997
Total Cases 33,834,702
Today's Fatalities 180
Today's Cases 20,799

HEADLINE STORY

Church claims attack by Hindu mob in India

(istock)

By: Sarwar Alam

Some 200 men armed with rods and sticks stormed a church in northern India during Sunday (3) prayer service, police said, in the latest anti-Christian violence in the officially secular country.

At least five people were injured in the attack allegedly carried out by members of hardline Hindu vigilante groups in Uttarakhand state, according to a complaint by the church authorities.

The frenzied mob destroyed furniture, photographs and musical instruments while shouting slogans hailing the Hindu God Ram, they said.

“We have been conducting raids since last night to nab the leader of the mob. Investigation is on to identify the remaining 150-200 people involved in the incident,” local police official Vivek Kumar told AFP.

Priyo Sadhna Porter, pastor of the church in Roorkee city, said she could identify most of the attackers as they belonged to Bajrang Dal, a Hindu vigilante group, and other similar outfits.

“We demand strict action against them,” she told the Times of India newspaper.

Since the beginning of the year there have been similar attacks on Christian churches, mainly in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh — two Indian states with large populations of marginalised, low-caste tribal communities.

Hindu groups accuse pastors and activists of converting tens of thousands of tribal people by offering cash and other incentives, a charge denied by the Christian community.

Christians instead say the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to protect the minorities.

Hindus comprise nearly 80 percent of India’s 1.3 billion population and critics say Modi’s two huge election wins since 2014 have empowered his hardcore followers.

Last month, bishops urged the Indian president to intervene to stop anti-Christian violence across the country.

In its 2021 report, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom said Hindu nationalist policies promoted by the Indian government were resulting in systematic and “egregious violations of religious freedom”.

The Indian government rejected its observations, calling them biased and unfounded.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Opposition urges Imran Khan to remove ministers named in Pandora Papers
HEADLINE STORY
Sitting pretty? Indian shop workers win the right to a chair
INDIA
Pandora papers: UK, India and Pakistan vow to probe ‘hidden wealth’
HEADLINE STORY
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan sent to Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody till October…
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire face charge from ECB over handling of Azeem Rafiq case
News
Newcastle City Council promises action to cut pay gap between white and BAME staff
HEADLINE STORY
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan detained by Narcotics Control Bureau
News
US official calls for Pakistan action on militants
News
I got Covishield from India: UN General Assembly president
HEADLINE STORY
Sony to bid for IPL rights as part of Zee merger: report
INDIA
India ‘slaps reciprocal travel curbs’ on Britons
News
Britain’s drug laws are racist, alleges Simon Woolley
Eastern Eye

Videos

Panja Vaishnav Tej on Konda Polam, his experience of working…
Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Opposition urges Imran Khan to remove ministers named in Pandora…
Sitting pretty? Indian shop workers win the right to a…
Church claims attack by Hindu mob in India
India makes tunnels connecting strategic Ladakh with Kashmir
Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor meet Nitesh Tiwari to discuss…
Pandora papers: UK, India and Pakistan vow to probe ‘hidden…