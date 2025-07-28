Kelly scores winning penalty as England retain Euro title

Skip to content
 
Euros-Final-Getty

Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh lift the UEFA Women's EURO trophy after their team's victory in the final match between England and Spain on July 27 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeJul 28, 2025
CHLOE KELLY scored the winning penalty as England defeated Spain 3-1 in a shootout to claim the Euro 2025 title on Sunday. The final ended 1-1 after extra time, giving England their second consecutive European Championship victory.

Sarina Wiegman’s side had earlier staged a comeback in the tournament, overturning a two-goal deficit to beat Sweden in the quarter-finals on penalties and overcoming Italy in the semi-finals with another extra-time goal from Kelly.

Spain strike first

Spain, who are world and Nations League champions, opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Ona Batlle’s cross caught the England defence off guard, allowing Mariona Caldentey to head past goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

England faced further trouble when Lauren James picked up an ankle injury. Kelly came on as her replacement just before half-time, a change that proved crucial.

Russo levels for England

Kelly strengthened England’s left side and delivered the cross for Alessia Russo to head in the equaliser in the 57th minute.

Spain continued to dominate possession but failed to convert their chances as the match went into extra time and then penalties.

Shootout drama

Spain took an early advantage in the shootout when Cata Coll saved Beth Mead’s attempt. Hampton responded by saving penalties from Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, giving England the edge.

Coll denied Leah Williamson to keep Spain in contention, but Salma Paralluelo missed her spot-kick. Kelly then stepped up to take the decisive penalty.

Kelly’s winning moment

Kelly, who had scored the extra-time winner in the 2022 final against Germany, used her familiar prancing run-up before firing the ball into the net. She celebrated with her teammates in front of England fans.

"I'm so proud, so proud of this team, so grateful to wear this badge, and I'm so proud to be English ... I was cool, I was composed and I knew I was going to hit the back of the net," Kelly said.

The match was the first Euro final decided by penalties since the inaugural edition in 1984, when England lost to Sweden.

Reaction from players

Hampton praised her team’s resilience. "Unbelievable, incredible, showing throughout this tournament we can come back when we go a goal down, and we have that grit," she said.

"We've got English blood in us, so we never say die and we just keep going, and we did that today."

Spain’s Bonmati expressed her disappointment. "I don't have much emotion left to be honest. I have emptied myself of emotion. We are all exhausted," she said.

"I have to say sorry, because it was my fault in the end, but I was not able to score it (the penalty). Congratulations to our opponents. In my opinion we were superior in the match, (but) on some occasions, that's not enough in football."

(With inputs from agencies)

