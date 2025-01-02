Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

China's massive Brahmaputra dam raises alarm in India and Bangladesh

Brahmaputra-dam-getty

The dam will be built on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, as the Brahmaputra is called in Tibet. (Representational image: Getty)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 02, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

CHINA has approved the construction of what is expected to become the world’s largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet. The project, located near India’s border, has raised concerns in India and Bangladesh over its potential impact on downstream water flow and ecology.

The dam will be built on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, as the Brahmaputra is called in Tibet, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

It is part of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and broader national development objectives through 2035.

The total cost of the project is estimated to exceed £110 billion, making it the largest single infrastructure project globally. It would overshadow the Three Gorges Dam, currently the world’s largest hydropower project, which cost £28 billion and displaced 1.4 million people.

China’s foreign ministry has defended the project, stating that it will not negatively affect downstream countries.

Spokesperson Mao Ning said the hydropower development aims to promote clean energy, address climate change, and mitigate hydrological disasters.

"China will maintain communication with lower riparian countries and step up cooperation on disaster prevention and relief," she said.

The Yarlung Zangbo, which becomes the Brahmaputra River in India, flows into Arunachal Pradesh and Assam before reaching Bangladesh.

Indian officials have raised concerns that the dam could enable China to control water flow, potentially causing floods during hostilities.

India and China established the Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) in 2006 to discuss trans-border river issues.

China provides hydrological data on the Brahmaputra and Sutlej rivers to India during flood seasons, and river data-sharing was part of discussions between Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in December.

The project site lies in a seismically active region along tectonic plate boundaries. Chinese authorities have stated that extensive studies and safety measures have been implemented to address these challenges.

The dam is expected to generate 300 billion kWh of electricity annually, enough to meet the energy needs of 300 million people.

Chinese officials claim the project will boost Tibet’s economy and create jobs, while also advancing solar and wind energy development in the region.

India is also constructing a dam on the Brahmaputra in Arunachal Pradesh. Both nations continue to monitor developments closely amid ongoing discussions on trans-border river cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies)

arunachal pradeshbangladeshbrahmaputra dambrahmaputra riverchinachina damhydropowerindiathree gorges damxinhua news agencyyarlung zangbo river

Related News

Sadiq Khan’s knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'
News

Sadiq Khan’s knighthood sparks 'mixed reactions from family'

Abdul-Khalique-Bhatti
Business

Abdul Khalique Bhatti, former Bestway director, passes away

Bangladesh court rejects bail for Hindu monk
News

Bangladesh court rejects bail for Hindu monk

More For You

union-carbide-plant-getty

The disaster claimed over 5,000 lives and affected more than half a million people in Bhopal. (Photo: Getty Images)

After 40 years, toxic waste from Bhopal gas leak site sent for disposal

INDIAN authorities have announced the completion of moving toxic waste from the site of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy to a disposal facility.

The disaster, which occurred nearly 40 years ago, claimed over 5,000 lives and affected more than half a million people in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Keep ReadingShow less
India-Pakistan-Getty

This annual exchange has been taking place for over three decades, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). (Representational image: Getty)

India, Pakistan share nuclear facilities list under annual pact

INDIA and Pakistan exchanged lists of their nuclear installations on Wednesday under a bilateral agreement that prohibits attacks on each other's atomic facilities.

This annual exchange has been taking place for over three decades, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Keep ReadingShow less
New laws target suspected people smugglers with strict restrictions

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

New laws target suspected people smugglers with strict restrictions

SUSPECTED UK people smugglers could face travel bans and swifter social media and mobile phone curbs, under government plans announced Thursday (2) to reduce cross-Channel migrant arrivals by boat.

The Home Office announced the plan to impose new interim Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) on smugglers before they have been criminally charged, the day after figures showed soaring arrival numbers in 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Makhan Singh Mauji

Mauji, who had connections to gurdwaras in Northampton, Bedford, and Milton Keynes, was charged in 2023. (Photo: X/@HertsPolice)

Sikh leader sentenced to 24 years in jail for sexual abuse of girls

MAKHAN SINGH MAUJI, a Sikh celebrant, has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls between 1983 and 1987.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that Mauji, 71, targeted girls aged eight to 14 in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, including at a gurdwara.

Keep ReadingShow less
Who is New Orleans attack suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

This undated and unlocated handout image released by the FBI on January 1, 2025 shows a photo of deceased New Orleans attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar. (Photo by FBI / AFP)

Who is New Orleans attack suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

THE New Orleans attack suspect, identified by the FBI as 42-year-old US citizen Shamsud-Din Jabbar, appeared to be a real estate agent from Texas who served for years in the military but experienced financial difficulties and divorce.

In a video posted on YouTube four years ago, Jabbar -- speaking with a southern US accent -- boasted of his skills as a "fierce negotiator" as he advertised his property management services to potential clients.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications