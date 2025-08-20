Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

World’s first child-safe smartphone uses AI to block nude images

Technology developed by UK firm SafeToNet

first child-safe smartphone

AI system prevents children from creating, viewing, or sharing nude images

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 20, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • HMD launches Fuse phone with AI built into operating system to block sexual content
  • AI system prevents children from creating, viewing, or sharing nude images, even in livestreams
  • Technology developed by UK firm SafeToNet cannot be bypassed, unlike traditional parental controls
  • Features include app management, screen-time limits, location tracking, and contact controls

A breakthrough in online child safety

Europe’s largest smartphone manufacturer, HMD, has launched the world’s first phone designed to stop children from accessing or creating nude content. The device, named Fuse, embeds artificial intelligence directly into its operating system, making it impossible to disable or bypass.

The breakthrough has been made possible through collaboration with UK AI specialists SafeToNet, supported by the Government, as part of wider efforts to strengthen online child protection.

How the AI technology works

The phone’s AI, known as HarmBlock, automatically detects and blocks nude or sexual content before it reaches a child. This includes images shared via messaging apps, social media, or livestreams.

Uniquely, the technology also works through the device’s camera and video functions. It prevents children from taking or sending sexual selfies, a measure designed to reduce risks of exploitation by predators or peer pressure.

SafeToNet’s system has been ethically pre-trained on 22 million harmful images, making it the first tool of its kind that is integrated into a phone’s core software. Future updates will extend the AI’s protections to include violent, graphic, and self-harm content.

Support from government

Peter Kyle, the Technology Secretary, welcomed the launch, saying:
“With the latest online safety laws recently coming into force, we’ve started laying the foundations for a safer online world. But the work doesn’t end here – we want the internet to be a place where young people can flourish, expand their horizons, pursue their passions and access education in ways no generation has before, all while trusting that the technology they use keeps them safe.”

Parental controls and safety features

Alongside its AI safeguards, the Fuse phone includes comprehensive parental controls. Parents can approve or block apps, set daily time limits, and schedule device-free periods, such as at bedtime or during study.

The phone also offers real-time location tracking, safe zone alerts, and contact management. Parents can restrict calls and messages to trusted contacts, adding an extra layer of protection.

A new category of device

James Robinson, vice-president of HMD Family, described the Fuse phone as more than just a new model:
“We’ve created not just a new phone, but a new category. One that recognises children’s evolving needs and puts safety at the heart of the experience from day one. When you give your child a smartphone, you bring a stranger and unknown dangers into your home. Now, you have peace of mind that there’s protection in place even when you can’t be there, all while keeping their privacy intact.”

nude imagessexual contentuk firm safetonetaichildrentech

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Preview build highlights strong combat and traversal

YouTube/ The Chinese Room

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 leans heavily on action in early preview

Highlights:

  • Long-delayed sequel set for release on 21 October across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S
  • Developed by The Chinese Room, published by Paradox and White Wolf
  • Preview build highlights strong combat and traversal, but limited role-playing depth
  • Concerns remain over empty-feeling environments and linear gameplay

A sequel years in the making

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has endured a troubled development since its initial announcement in 2019. Originally due in 2020, the game faced delays and even suspension before being handed to UK studio The Chinese Room, best known for Still Wakes the Deep. It is now set for release on 21 October on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Having played several hours of a preview build, early impressions are mixed. While the game captures the power fantasy of being an elder vampire, it offers a narrower role-playing experience than many expected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pixel 10 Pro

The line-up including the standard Pro, Pro XL and Pro Fold

Getty Images

Google bets on AI and new Tensor chip to make Pixel 10 Pro a game-changer

Highlights:

  • Google to launch Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro family (including Pro XL and Pro Fold) this week.
  • New Tensor G5 chip manufactured by TSMC promises better performance, efficiency, and AI integration.
  • AI remains the centrepiece, with support for Google’s Gemma 3n model and new Android 16 features.
  • Cloud services strategy may include extended free access to Google AI Pro.
  • Pixel 10 positioned against Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, with Google aiming to seize the lead in AI-driven smartphones.

Launching the Pixel 10 Pro family

Google will unveil the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro smartphones this week, with the line-up including the standard Pro, Pro XL and Pro Fold. As with earlier generations, the devices combine hardware advances with new software features, but this year’s launch is being seen as a pivotal moment for the wider smartphone industry.

A new Tensor era

Central to the update is the new Tensor G5 chipset, which will be produced by TSMC rather than Samsung. Previous Tensor chips carried significant Samsung design influence, but the move marks a step change.

Keep ReadingShow less
Resident Evil Requiem

Players will be able to traverse these environments using vehicles

YouTube/ Resident Evil

Resident Evil Requiem leak teases Last of Us-style combat, vehicles and smarter enemies

Highlights:

  • Insider claims Resident Evil Requiem will feature a combat system similar to The Last of Us Part II.
  • Leon Kennedy reportedly returns as one of the protagonists despite official silence.
  • Players will be able to travel through open-level areas using vehicles.
  • New lighting, shadow, hair, and environmental physics systems have been implemented.
  • Release date set for 27 February 2026.

With just days to go before Resident Evil Requiem is showcased at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, new leaks suggest the game will deliver its most ambitious mechanics yet. According to reliable insider Dusk Golem, the next entry in Capcom’s survival horror series will blend innovations with influences from The Last of Us Part II, introduce open-level exploration with vehicles, and push technical boundaries with upgraded visuals and AI.

A combat system inspired by The Last of Us

Dusk Golem reports that combat in Resident Evil Requiem has been heavily reworked, drawing inspiration from The Last of Us Part II while adding unique elements of its own. Leon Kennedy, who Capcom has not confirmed as a protagonist, is said to feature prominently in these combat sequences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Spider-Man PlayStation Plus

Marvel’s Spider-Man remains one of the most acclaimed superhero games

YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered tops August’s 11 new PS Plus games

Highlights:

  • Eleven games coming to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August.
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered available for PS5; PS4 players get Game of the Year Edition.
  • PS Plus Premium subscribers gain access to PS1 versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3.
  • Game trial for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach available to Premium members.


 Sony has announced 11 new titles joining the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalogues this month, with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered leading the line-up. The additions, arriving on 19 August, include major console exclusives and classic titles, offering a strong month for subscribers across both tiers.

Full August line-up

The games being added to PS Plus Premium and Extra on 19 August 2025 are:

Keep ReadingShow less
STALKER 2 update

The studio has not confirmed that all features will be completed by the end of 2025

YouTube/ GSC Game World

'STALKER 2' to get engine upgrade and new features before PS5 launch

Highlights:

  • PS5 version of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl planned for release later this year
  • Game to be upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.5.4 for improved performance and stability
  • New gameplay features and balance tweaks also in development


GSC Game World has confirmed plans to deliver significant updates to STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl ahead of its upcoming PlayStation 5 release. The improvements, targeted for later this year, include a major engine upgrade and a host of gameplay additions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us