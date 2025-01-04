Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Child abuse inquiry: Former prosecutor dismisses Musk's demands

The debate ignited after Elon Musk criticised Labour leader Keir Starmer over historical cases in Oldham

Child abuse inquiry: Former prosecutor dismisses Musk's demands

Nazir Afzal

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 04, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio


A FORMER chief prosecutor has pushed back against calls from Elon Musk and Conservative politicians for a new national inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Britain.

Nazir Afzal, who successfully prosecuted the Rochdale child sexual abusers, pointed out that previous extensive inquiries were largely ignored by the Tory government.

"There has been an independent inquiry into child sexual abuse, the catalyst for which was so-called grooming gangs. It cost millions and the last government failed to accept much of its recommendations," Afzal told the Guardian.

The debate ignited after Musk, the owner of social media platform X, criticised Labour leader Keir Starmer over historical cases in Oldham and voiced support for imprisoned far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The controversy deepened when it emerged that the Tory party had previously rejected similar calls for a national inquiry. A leaked letter revealed that in September 2022, then safeguarding minister Amanda Solloway had dismissed such requests, suggesting that local authorities should handle their own investigations.

Maggie Oliver, a former Greater Manchester police officer who became a whistleblower on police failings, expressed frustration at the political debate.

"We've already had a national abuse inquiry – seven years, 20 recommendations and none implemented," she said. "We need someone who is going to do something not just talk – more empty promises and political manoeuvrings."

Jess Phillips MP (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The row began when current safeguarding minister Jess Phillips declined Oldham council's request for a public inquiry, stating that such investigations should be managed locally. This prompted criticism from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who called for a national investigation into what she termed "the rape gangs scandal".

A comprehensive inquiry led by Prof Alexis Jay had already examined abuse cases across England and Wales, concluding in 2022.

The investigation found that children in Oldham had been failed by protective agencies amid allegations of child sexual abuse by what it described as "predominantly Pakistani offenders". The inquiry covered multiple regions including Rotherham, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Rochdale and Bristol.

Labour has said it is "working at pace" to implement the Jay inquiry's recommendations and strengthening laws around reporting and investigating such crimes.

The controversy has led some Labour MPs to question the government's continued presence on X. One parliamentarian told the newspaper: "[Musk] has pushed it too far this time. Twitter [now X] is really rapidly becoming a cess pit, even for disinterested non-partisan types."

Afzal noted that another inquiry by former Tory home secretary Sajid Javid for the Centre for Social Justice had also been disregarded by the government.

He suggested that "local independent inquiries of the sort carried out in Telford are more likely to achieve safer streets and protect victims."

amanda sollowaygrooming gangsnazir afzalkemi badenocholdham child sexual abusechild abuse inquiry

Related News

UK EV sales hit record but miss targets
Business

UK EV sales hit record but miss targets

Trump demands UK scrap wind power, revive North Sea oil
News

Trump demands UK scrap wind power, revive North Sea oil

Postmaster Hemandra Hindocha receives royal recognition
News

Postmaster Hemandra Hindocha receives royal recognition

Wes Streeting: Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed'
News

Wes Streeting: Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed'

More For You

Vice-chancellors at top universities spent £1m on foreign trips

Vice-chancellors at the 24 Russell Group universities have claimed significant amounts for trips abroad, luxury hotels, and even home renovations. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Vice-chancellors at top universities spent £1m on foreign trips

LEADERS at some of the UK's most prestigious universities have spent close to £1 million on international travel over the past three years, despite ongoing warnings about financial challenges within the higher education sector.

An analysis by The Times revealed that vice-chancellors at the 24 Russell Group universities, representing the country’s most renowned universities, have claimed significant amounts for trips abroad, luxury hotels, and even home renovations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Father of Sara Sharif attacked in prison
Sara Sharif’s father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool (Image credit: Surrey Police)

Father of Sara Sharif attacked in prison

THE man who murdered his 10-year-old British-Pakistani daughter, in a high-profile case that caused public revulsion has been attacked in prison, UK officials and media said on Friday (3).

Urfan Sharif, 43, was ambushed by two inmates at London's Belmarsh Prison, where he is serving a life sentence for the killing, the Sun tabloid reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Twenty councillors in Nottingham resign from Labour

Cllr Milan Radulovic announces his resignation from the Labour party (LDRS)

Twenty councillors in Nottingham resign from Labour

TWENTY councillors in a Nottinghamshire borough have resigned from Labour in protest over the party’s leadership under Sir Keir Starmer.

Leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, Cllr Milan Radulovic, announced on Thursday (January 2) his resignation from the Labour Party alongside 19 other councillors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jess-Phillips-Getty

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said that it is for Oldham Council to decide if a local investigation is necessary. (Photo: Getty Images)

Debate over public inquiry into Oldham child abuse cases

THE DECISION to hold a public inquiry into historical child abuse cases in Oldham has sparked widespread debate.

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips has declined to launch a national inquiry, stating it is for Oldham Council to decide if a local investigation is necessary, reported The Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
Baroness-Casey-Getty

The commission, starting its work in April 2025, will be led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock. (Photo: Getty Images)

Labour delays social care reform to 2028, launches new commission

THE LABOUR government has postponed a planned overhaul of social care until 2028, announcing an independent commission led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock.

The commission, starting its work in April 2025, will focus on medium-term challenges in its first phase, expected to conclude by mid-2025. Its second phase will address long-term issues, with recommendations due by 2028, as reported by The Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications