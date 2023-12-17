Website Logo
CHD Living, Surrey care group commends exceptional care with ‘Superhero Awards’

The event, graced by renowned choreographer and television personality Arlene Phillips and drag queen Caera Lott as co-hosts, aimed to commend the outstanding contributions of staff members

Liakat Hasham, founder of CHD Living with wife Nazira – Image Credit: Eastern Eye

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

CHD Living, a luxury care group with residences throughout Surrey recently hosted its annual ‘Superhero Awards,’ an event recognising the exceptional efforts of its staff across various care facilities.

Creating Happiness Daily (CHD) Living, a family-owned entity offering care homes, rehabilitation, and home care services in Surrey and South London, held an internal awards ceremony to acknowledge and reward the dedicated work of its caregivers.

The event, graced by renowned choreographer and television personality Arlene Phillips and drag queen Caera Lott as co-hosts, aimed to commend the outstanding contributions of staff members.

Despite an extensive workforce of 800, the judges faced a daunting task in selecting winners from nearly 900 nominations across 18 award categories, a press release from CHD said.

One notable awardee was Simmy George, recipient of the ‘Health Care Assistant of the Year’ title.

Colleagues lauded Simmy for embodying extraordinary kindness and responsibility, going beyond conventional caregiving.

Her exceptional qualities include attentive listening skills, a remarkable team spirit, and a compassionate approach that significantly aids residents, particularly in sensitive situations.

Martine Garden, awarded ‘Care at Home Worker of the Year,’ was acknowledged for her role as a mentor, generously sharing her expertise and supporting new staff members.

Her guidance and support were named as “invaluable,” as she significantly influences team development, ensuring a consistently high standard of care.

Arlene Phillips, co-host of the awards, expressed her admiration for the event’s celebration of the care sector’s vital work, emphasising its crucial role in providing assistance to those in need.

She said, “I’ve really loved being at the awards tonight. We’re in a beautiful hotel having a fantastic dinner, but these awards are celebrating people working in the care sector at every single level. It’s just so important. Care is all about what can be given to people who need the help of others, and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of it.”

Liakat Hasham, founder of CHD Living, praised the dedication, compassion, and resilience of the organisation’s staff.

He said, “Over the past few years, our staff have exemplified extraordinary commitment, turning moments of challenge into triumphs and adversity into opportunities to spread kindness. Their tireless efforts reflect our organisation’s commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we care for.”

CHD Living is an award-winning, family-owned, and operated group of care facilities, with more than 35 years of experience in providing the best quality care to its communities. With 13 residences throughout Surrey, CHD Living also operates two specialist rehabilitation centres and a domiciliary care business, CHD Care at Home. Each facility prioritises residents’ preferences, independence, and dignity, fostering safe and caring environments.

