Charli XCX reignites Taylor Swift feud talk after bold Kansas City shirt moment on SNL

Highlights:
- Nobody saw Charli XCX coming during Role Model’s Saturday Night Live slot. She just walked on stage.
- Her choice of a Max's Kansas City t-shirt immediately set fan theories alight.
- Swifties linked the top to Taylor Swift’s fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce.
- It turns out, the whole thing was far simpler because she grabbed the shirt from Role Model himself.
A simple t-shirt choice during a surprise cameo has sent the pop world into a spin. Charli XCX appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend, joining musical guest Role Model for his performance, and fans are convinced her outfit contained a pointed message for Taylor Swift. The British singer’s Max’s Kansas City top, seen during the broadcast, is being widely interpreted as a new chapter in their rumoured feud, following pointed lyrics on both of their latest records.
Fans think Charli XCX trolled Taylor Swift with Kansas City shirt during surprise SNL cameo Instagram/rolemodel
What happened during the SNL performance?
The moment happened during Role Model’s set. As he sang his track Sally, When the Wine Runs Out, he called out for his ‘Sally’. On cue, Charli XCX emerged through the stage doors to a roar from the crowd, dancing through the bridge of the song. She was in full brat mode, no surprise there. A black leather skirt, those boots, the tights. But the beat-up band shirt she had borrowed? That is what did it.
So, why is the internet losing its collective mind over a t-shirt?
Well, if you are deep in the pop gossip sphere, it makes perfect sense. Taylor Swift’s whole world lately seems to include Kansas City, thanks to her fiancé Travis Kelce playing for the Chiefs. So, when you see ‘Kansas City’ printed across Charli’s chest right after all this feud chatter? It does not look like a coincidence. It looks like a shot.
Social media lit up instantly, with fans calling the move "the tea" and calling the situation "actually romantic," a direct nod to the song from Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl that many believe is about Charli.
So was the shirt really a jab at Taylor Swift?
Not according to the facts. Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, quickly clarified on his Instagram Story that Charli had simply borrowed the shirt from him. He had worn the very same Max’s Kansas City top, a reference to a famed New York nightclub, not the Missouri city, in promotional material for the episode. His own sophomore album is titled Kansas Anymore, making the shirt a piece of his own branding. Despite this explanation, the visual symbolism in the heat of the rumoured feud was simply too powerful for fans to ignore.