Charity watchdog clears Khalistan boards at Slough gurdwara

BRITAIN's charity watchdog has ruled that "Khalistan boards" displayed at a UK gurdwara do not break political guidance for charities.

The Charity Commission has been investigating governance concerns at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Slough, Berkshire, for several years. The probe included complaints about the display of Khalistan banners or plaques at the temple.

After reviewing substantial evidence and consulting with sector representatives and stakeholders, the commission determined the boards themselves do not breach campaigning and political guidance for charities operating in the country.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: "After a number of governance concerns were raised with us about Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Slough, we opened a regulatory compliance case to further assess these and engage with the trustees.

"As part of this case, a complex and sensitive matter was raised regarding the display of 'Khalistan boards'. Following substantial review of evidence and consultation with a number of sector representatives and stakeholders, we have determined the display of the boards in itself not to be in breach of our campaigning and political guidance for charities."

The watchdog opened the regulatory compliance case to assess the governance concerns and engage with the gurdwara's trustees. The case remains ongoing, according to the commission.

In December 2024, the charity received a Regulatory Action Plan which requires the trustees to undertake certain actions to improve the administration and governance of the charity. The commission said that as part of its monitoring work, it has now removed several actions due to sufficient progress being made.

Officials determined that "Khalistan" has both a religious meaning and, to some people, a physical political meaning. Since the banners displayed at the gurdwara did not contain separatist material advocating for a political state, officials concluded that the charity is acting within its religious aims.

Under the rules for registered charities operating in England and Wales, political campaigning or political activity must be undertaken only in the context of supporting the delivery of their charitable purposes.

A compliance case refers to a step the commission can take to gather more information, particularly when handling complex or sensitive matters. It does not involve a full-fledged statutory inquiry, making it less formal than other regulatory actions.

The gurdwara is located in Slough, in the Berkshire county of south-east England, and had come under the scanner of the watchdog's regulatory compliance several years ago.

The Labour MP who chairs the House of Commons defence committee has been approached for a comment on the matter.

(PTI)