Charity supporter and IT chief Ashok J Rabheru awarded Knighthood

Sir Ashok J. Rabheru

By: Eastern Eye

Charity supporter and IT chief, Ashok J Rabheru, has been awarded a Knighthood in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours List. He becomes Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in recognition of his work for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which he has supported in various capacities for over twenty-five years.

Sir Ashok served as a Trustee of the DofE UK Award from 2000 until December 2010 and was a prominent member of the steering group for planning and raising funds for the 50th anniversary of the DofE Award in 2006. Since 2010 he has held the position of Chairman of the DoE UK and International Joint Funding Board. More recently he also worked tirelessly to assist in marking the centenary of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and particularly to celebrate all he did to champion the infinite potential of young people. Sir Ashok is currently assisting HRH The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex with the launch of a three-year campaign, The Founder’s 100 Legacy Fund to raise awareness of the importance of non-formal education and learning for young people across the world.

Sir Ashok said, “I am flattered to receive this personal award from Her Majesty. I am constantly humbled by the efforts that so many volunteers put in to enable the DofE Award to function and grow. It has been a privilege to participate, and I have enjoyed myself immensely. This honour may be undeserved but is greatly appreciated”.

Sir Ashok was born in Morogoro, Tanzania in 1952. He emigrated to the UK at the age of 15 and went on to study for a BSc in Physics at University College London. He obtained his M Phil in Applied Mathematics, at the Royal Holloway College, and later his Post Graduate Diploma in Computing at London University.

Sir Ashok founded his current Genisys Group of IT services companies in 1985 in Surrey with just five employees. Genisys Group now has offices in three continents and employs over 1100 people.

Sir Ashok has been an active supporter of several charities including Heart of Bucks, medical research institutions such as University College London and Imperial College London, Combat Stress and Debra together with ongoing work within the Asian community. He is passionate about helping to improve underprivileged children’s education, health and opportunities.

Lord Graham Kirkham KCVO said, “I am privileged and proud to have worked with Ashok for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award for over 20 years. Diminutive in stature, quiet in voice and gentle in manner, he is a determined, vigorous, passionate giant in all his efforts to do good, and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has been a massive beneficiary of his guidance, commitment, relentless work, energy, generosity and sound entrepreneurial judgement. The Award could not have a more passionate, resolute or effective supporter, advocate and Ambassador. Ashok richly deserves this personal honour from Her Majesty that I know he accepts with great gratitude, humility and pride. I offer him my heartfelt congratulations.”

Sir Ashok was appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order by Her Majesty The Queen in 2011. In the same year, he was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.

Sir Ashok is an enthusiastic sports fan and spends time as a cricket supporter, whilst remaining an active golfer. He is married to Harshida and they are proud parents to adult triplets: Nikita, Rishi and Shayan.