Leaked ‘Celeste’ lyrics surface as body in D4vd’s Tesla confirmed to be missing teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez

As the teen is identified, disturbing lyrics from D4vd’s leaked Celeste demo raise chilling questions.

D4vd Tesla case

D4vd linked to body of teen found in Tesla as matching tattoo raises chilling questions

Instagram/d4vddd/X/Rap Américain
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 19, 2025
Highlights

  • Body found in D4vd's impounded Tesla identified as missing teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
  • The 15-year-old had been missing from her California home since April 2024.
  • Singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, is cooperating with the homicide investigation.
  • Brands and collaborators have distanced themselves from the artist following the news.

A leaked demo track by D4vd titled Celeste has surfaced amid the investigation into the death of missing teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the singer's impounded Tesla. The unfinished song, which first appeared online in December 2023, features intensely personal lyrics about a girl named Celeste, which have taken on disturbing new significance. The emergence of the track comes as D4vd continues his tour while cooperating with homicide investigators.

D4vd Tesla case D4vd linked to body of teen found in Tesla as matching tattoo raises chilling questions Instagram/d4vddd/X/Rap Américain


What do the leaked lyrics reveal?

The demo, reportedly titled Celeste_Demo_unfin in its leaked form, contains lyrics that have sparked widespread discussion. In the track, D4vd sings "Oh, Celeste/The girl with my name tattooed on her chest/Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes" before adding "I hear her voice each time I take a breath/I'm obsessed." Another verse continues "Afraid you'll only love me when undressed/But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress."

The lyrics have gained attention for their specific references that some find unsettling given recent events.

- YouTube youtu.be


What happened to Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Workers at a Hollywood tow lot alerted police on 8th September after noticing a foul smell from a black Tesla. Inside the vehicle’s front trunk, officers discovered severely decomposed human remains. The body was officially identified on 17th September as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was just 13 when she disappeared from her home 18 months prior. The medical examiner noted a distinctive "Shhh…" tattoo on her right index finger and stated the cause of death remains undetermined.

How is D4vd connected to the case?

The impounded Tesla is registered to 20-year-old David Anthony Burke, the legal name of singer D4vd. His representative confirmed he has been cooperating with authorities since the discovery. Reports indicate both the victim and singer had matching "Shhh…" finger tattoos.

TMZ spoke to Hernandez’s mother, who revealed her daughter had previously been dating someone named David. The vehicle had been parked in Hollywood Hills for weeks before being impounded.

What has been the professional fallout?

The news has triggered immediate professional consequences. Collaborator Kali Uchis announced she was removing their duet Crashing from streaming platforms, stating she was acting "given today’s disturbing news." Brands Crocs and Hollister, who had recently featured D4vd in a campaign, scrubbed his image from their promotions.

His 17th September concert in Seattle was cancelled, though subsequent tour dates remain unconfirmed pending investigation developments.

D4vd Tesla case Collaborator Kali Uchis announced she was removing their duet Crashing from streaming platformsInstagram Screengrab/kaliuchis


What is the current status of the investigation?

Law enforcement sources indicate all aspects of D4vd's connection to Celeste Rivas Hernandez are being examined, including the leaked musical composition. The timing of the demo's original leak in December 2023 places it approximately four months before the teenager's disappearance in April 2024.

D4vd Tesla case Body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez found in D4vd Tesla sparks probe over matching tattoos and leaked ‘Celeste’ trackX/Ace


Investigators are reportedly looking into whether the lyrics represent artistic expression or potentially more significant information about their relationship. The singer continues to cooperate with authorities through his legal representation. Forensic analysis continues to determine the timeline of events and cause of death. No charges have been filed as investigators work to establish how the teenager’s body came to be in the vehicle.

