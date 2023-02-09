Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Cash-strapped Pakistan reaches deal with IMF over stalled bailout package

According to government sources, the two sides reached a consensus over the details of loans and Prime Minister Sharif also approved the deal.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – Image Credit: Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Cash-strapped Pakistan and the IMF on Thursday signed a staff-level agreement after tough parleys, unlocking over a $ 1 billion loan tranche under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for the country’s ailing economy.

A meeting took place between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, where the mission informed the premier about the agreement.

According to government sources, the two sides reached a consensus over the details of loans and Prime Minister Sharif also approved the deal.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar was tasked to share it with the masses through the media.

The two sides discussed all aspects of the ailing economy of Pakistan and the fund insisted on tough conditions, including increase in electricity and gas prices and raising new taxes, to bridge the gap in the budget deficit.

The two sides had finally reached consensus over the details of the lending programme.

The IMF delegation led by Nathan Porter began talks on January 31 with the Pakistan side headed by Finance Minister Dar to sort out differences over the government’s fiscal policy that had stalled the release of over $ 1 billion from the bailout package.

In the first phase, Pakistan’s technical discussion with the IMF went on till February 3.

It was followed by the second phase of policy negotiations that concluded on February 9 to finalise a memorandum of economic and financial policies.

The IMF funding is crucial for the $ 350-billion Pakistan economy facing a balance-of-payments crisis with the country’s foreign exchange reserves slipping below $ 3 billion for the first time in nine years on Thursday, reducing import capacity to just over two weeks.

Pakistan entered a $ 6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme during Imran Khan’s government in 2019, which was increased to $ 7 billion last year.

The programme’s ninth review was pending with talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of $ 1.18 billion.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the two sides “are very close to the finalisation.”

The successful ninth review would open venues for bilateral loans from different friendly countries and multilateral institutions.

Pakistan’s reserves have fallen below $ 3 billion and the country is feared to default on its external liabilities unless the IMF unlocks its funds for it.

The availability of IMF money will avoid the default but it is feared to bring a tsunami of price hike.

– PTI

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Princess of Wales hails record-breaker ‘Polar Preet’ calls her ‘an inspiration to others’
News
Defendants of colour have higher charge rate than white suspects: Study
UK
Seventh round of India-UK FTA talks underway in London
News
Bank of England chief concerned about ‘persistent’ high inflation
News
Lithium reserves found for the first time in India
News
Michael Vaughan offers to bear Adil Rashid’s travel expenses for racism hearing
News
This Ayurveda herb can ‘work wonders on your hair’ – Nutritionist says
Sports
Nagpur pitch isn’t a rank turner, needed to use crease to confuse batters:…
Sports
Rule changes: IPL can take a leaf out of SA20, feels Kevin Pietersen
News
Matters between Pakistan govt, IMF expected to be settled today: Finance Minister
News
Judge Kalyani Kaul deserves apology from colleagues for bullying, say supporters
Sports
Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second fastest bowler to take 450 Test wickets
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW