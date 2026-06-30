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Cara Delevingne says one Amber Heard rumour came true, just not when people thought

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after just over a year of marriage

Cara Delevingne says one Amber Heard rumour came true, just not when people thought

Cara Delevingne has offered a fresh perspective on one of Hollywood's most talked-about rumours

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 30, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Cara Delevingne says rumours linking her to Amber Heard were false at the time they first emerged.
  • The actor reveals she and Heard became romantically involved only after Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp.
  • She also claims Depp's reported jealousy came before there was any relationship between them.

Cara Delevingne has offered a fresh perspective on one of Hollywood's most talked-about rumours, saying the speculation surrounding her and Amber Heard arrived long before the pair actually became romantically involved.

Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the British actor reflected on persistent reports that linked her to Heard during the latter's highly publicised split from Johnny Depp.

Theroux referred to claims that Depp had been "driven crazy" by the idea that Heard was involved with Delevingne. Responding to the speculation, Delevingne said the rumours surfaced while they were working on London Fields, but insisted there was no romance between them at the time.

"Nothing was happening at that point," she said, adding that their relationship developed only later.

The rumours came before the romance

Asked to explain further, Delevingne revealed that she and Heard had known each other for years before becoming romantically involved during the period surrounding Heard's divorce.

"We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled," she said.

Her comments suggest that the long-running rumours linking the two women were premature rather than entirely unfounded, with the relationship beginning only after the marriage had broken down.

Delevingne also noted that Heard "was also entangled with other people" at the time. When Theroux mentioned Elon Musk, she replied, "There you go."

A new twist on a long-running celebrity story

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 after just over a year of marriage. Their legal battle later culminated in the widely watched defamation trial in 2022.

While rumours about Heard and Delevingne have circulated for years, the actor's latest comments add an important distinction. She maintains that the speculation was inaccurate when it first emerged, but says the relationship did eventually happen after Heard's marriage had ended.

The interview marks the clearest account Delevingne has given of the timeline behind one of Hollywood's most enduring celebrity rumours.

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