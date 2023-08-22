Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 22, 2023
INDIA

Campaign to showcase India as premier wedding destination

The aim is to redefine India’s perception beyond the realm of royal, extravagant weddings

FILE PHOTO: A vendor prepares currency bill garlands which are popular as a gifting item during Indian weddings, at a kiosk in a market area in Jalandhar on December 2, 2022. (Photo by SHAMMI MEHRA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’S Ministry of Tourism last Saturday (19) launched a campaign to showcase the country as a premier wedding destination.

Officials said the drive will also aim to unlock the potential of India’s huge wedding industry.

Federal Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, said at the launch, “Today marks the beginning of a remarkable journey. A mission to position India as the epitome of wedding destinations worldwide”.

A senior official in the ministry said the campaign was launched in Mumbai.

Reddy added, “I invite couples from around the world to explore the enchanting dream wedding destinations across our incredible nation.”

He said a “360-degree approach will ensure that every moment, from the first ‘hello’ to the final ‘I do’ is a testament to India’s warm embrace and rich heritage”.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is keen to develop tourism and the government has invested in updating airports and building better roads across the country.

Utilising a 360-degree approach, the initiative will use digital marketing, social media campaigns, partnerships with wedding planners, collaborations with domestic and international influencers and other offline and online mediums.

The aim is to redefine India’s perception beyond the realm of royal, extravagant weddings.

Themes such as beach or Himalayan wedding or nature nuptials will be highlighted, allowing couples to craft their dream celebration in the embrace of India’s charm, the ministry said.

The campaign begins with profiling about 25 key destinations across the country, exploring how India fits into their wedding aspirations in more than one way.

An official statement said the campaign “celebrates the fusion of India’s ancient heritage with modern elegance, weaving a narrative that entices the world to embark on an unforgettable journey of love and celebration”.

Incredible India’s wedding tourism campaign aims to establish India as the “foremost choice for couples seeking an extraordinary wedding experience” while bolstering the growth of the wedding industry and overall tourism in India.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

