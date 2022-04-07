Call for evidence begins to assess UK’s response to extremism

Dame Sara Khan

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIVIDUALS and communities are urged to share their experiences as part of an independent review into the impacts of extremism in the UK.



Dame Sara Khan, the government’s independent adviser for social cohesion and resilience, on Thursday (7) launched an eight-week call for evidence that will help examine the impact and response to extremism at a local level.



The review aims to understand the “breadth and depth” of the impact on individuals, communities and social cohesion, the government said in a statement.



She seeks to hear directly from those who have been targeted by extremists to understand the impact on their lives and the support they received.



The responses will help develop Khan’s independent recommendations on how the government can better support and protect victims of extremism and communities affected by it.



“As the former Counter-Extremism Commissioner, I saw first-hand the impact of extremist and other divisive activity in our towns and cities. Too often, the response to those sowing hatred and division is slow and ineffective,” she said.



“I have been asked by the prime minister to examine what more is required to protect social cohesion and build resilience against extremism at a local level.



“I will be seeking to hear from victims of extremism whose life-changing experiences are often unrecognised and from local authorities and communities who play an invaluable role… This public consultation will give everyone an opportunity to contribute”.



Kemi Badenoch, the minister for levelling up communities, also urged people to share their experiences to ensure that “our work to tackle extremism continues on the right track”.



“When people try to create divisions amongst us, we must be unwavering in our resolve to stay united.”