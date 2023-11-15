Website Logo
  Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Bus accident in India’s J&K kills 36 and injures 19

The bus reportedly carrying 55 passengers skidded off the road, and fell 300 feet downhill

The accident happened near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway – Image: Screengrab – Twitter@ANI

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

At least 36 individuals were killed, and 19 sustained injuries in a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday (15). The accident occurred when a bus, carrying passengers, skidded off the road, rolling down into a 300-foot gorge, officials said.

The bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 was reportedly carrying around 55 passengers, the officials said, adding that it skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill. A rescue operation has been launched and some bodies have been retrieved, they said.

“Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately, 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious. The injured are being shifted to GMC Doda and GMC #Jammu as per requirement. All possible help being provided. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is the member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident. “The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi said on Twitter.

He announced that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh or approximately £2000 each would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 or approximately £500 each would be given to the injured from the from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The local administration is conducting the rescue operation in the gorge where the bus had the accident. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said on Twitter.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com and Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons,” Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on the microblogging website.

Due to the fall from a considerable height, the bus has got badly damaged, sources said.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, besides locals, are involved in the rescue operation, they said, adding that some of the injured passengers have been shifted to hospitals.

(PTI)

