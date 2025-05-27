Bunty Aur Babli: Crime and Cons

Instagram/bbcradio1





“It’s a hiatus!” — Jade rewrites the Wasabi script









A medley that felt like a time machine

Jade could’ve used the solo stage to focus purely on her own songs. But instead, she turned back the clock and delivered a medley of Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Sweet Melody, and Woman Like Me. The energy screamed: “These songs still belong to us.” And every fan knew this wasn’t nostalgia. This was a reminder.









A love note wrapped in a shout-out

Midway through her set, Jade paused to thank the crowd, but it was the part where she looked straight into the camera and said, “I love the Little Mix girls with all my heart… I wouldn’t be here without them,” that really struck a chord. This wasn’t PR politeness or rehearsed humility. It was raw. It was real. It sounded like someone who’s been through the highs, the heartbreaks, and the healing and still holds the band as a cornerstone.









She’s already left the reunion door wide open









A textbook solo era… that ends with a plot twist









As the final confetti fell and the crowd chanted her name, something hung in the air. A feeling that this wasn’t a farewell to Little Mix, but a prelude. Jade Thirlwall may be standing on her own, but every move she made that night whispered one thing loud and clear: this story isn’t finished. It’s just waiting for the next beat to drop.

And when it does? Expect fireworks.