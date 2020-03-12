British PM discusses coronavirus outbreak with Modi

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (12).

Both countries are facing the virus outbreak, while the UK has reported deaths due to the disease.

They discussed the coronavirus outbreak and emphasised the importance of coordinated international efforts to tackle the spread of the virus, a government statement said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has reached 590 – up 134 in the last 24 hours. Two more patients with COVID-19 have died, bringing the total in the UK to 10.

India has reported 73 cases of confirmed coronavirus so far. Three of these cases from Kerala have recovered and been discharged.

The UK prime minister raised climate change during the telephonic interaction.

Boris Johnson welcomed the steps taken by India to increase the generation of renewable energy and urging the need for ambitious action to deliver on the Paris Agreement.

More generally, Johnson and Modi committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the UK and India in a range of areas including trade, cultural relations, defence and technology.